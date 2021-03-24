Cardano Price Prediction: ADA drops towards monthly support but further losses will be challenged

- Cardano fails to keep the previous day’s recovery moves, stay pressured below 21-day SMA.
- Clear trading below immediate SMA, bearish MACD direct sellers to nearby support line.
- Five-week-old horizontal area adds to the upside filters, 50-day SMA tests bears as well.
ADA/USD remains depressed below 21-day SMA, currently down 1.15% to $1.1022, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency pair stays below the immediate SMA for the third day in a row.
Not only the sustained break of 21-day SMA but a clear downside past-horizontal region comprising multiple levels since February 20 and bearish MACD also favor Cardano sellers.
As a result, ADA/USD sellers are currently eyeing the short-term support line, at $1.0780 now. However, the quote’s further downside will be tested by 50-day SMA and the monthly low, respectively around $1.0260 and $0.9870.
It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s downside break of $0.9870 will not hesitate to challenge the late-February levels near $0.8000.
On the flip side, a clear break above 21-day SMA and stated horizontal hurdle, near 1.1520 and 1.2015 in that order, will recall the ADA bulls.
Though, the monthly high of 1.4720 and February’s top surrounding 1.4850 will be tough nuts to crack for ADA/USD buyers afterward.
ADA/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Institutional demand for crypto drops by 60% as uncertainty looms over Bitcoin price
Institutional demand for cryptocurrency-related products has significantly declined in the United States for the week ending March 20. Despite the drop of inflows in the US, European and Canadian institutions have sustained their appetite.
ADA poised for 22% upswing despite bearish technical picture
Cardano's downtrend seems to be coming to an end. Its retreat has been steady since the sellers' rejection at $1.48 (an all-time high). A double-top pattern is likely to have contributed to the incurred losses.
Zilliqa utility hits new milestones while ZIL price prepares for 45% blast-off
Zilliqa-based Singapore dollar becomes the third-largest tokenized currency in the world. The cumulative unique visitors per month has exceeded 15 billion, suggesting investors’ interest in ZIL.
OKEx Korea shutting doors in April as Bitcoin eyes a gigantic technical breakout
OKEx, a renowned cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its intention to close down its subsidiary based in South Korea on April 7. The news was communicated through a notice sent out on Tuesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.