- Cardano price rebounded 4% on Friday, reclaiming the $0.95 territory as BTC reclaimed the $95,000 mark.
- On-chain data shows ADA daily trading volumes remain elevated despite the market-wide correction phase.
- Technical indicators suggest ADA faces stiff resistance at the $1.10 level.
Cardano price rebounded 4% on Friday, reclaiming the $0.95 territory as BTC reached the $95,000 mark. On-chain data shows ADA market demand remains elevated despite the recent price volatility.
Cardano retakes $0.95 as market recovery signals emerge
Cardano price has endured a turbulent week, driven by two significant bearish macro catalysts that triggered widespread sell-offs.
The strong United States (US) employment data amplified fears of a hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed), leading to heightened risk aversion among investors.
Compounding the pressure, a US court approved the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) request to sell $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin seized from the Silk Road.
Together, these developments cast a shadow over the altcoin market this week.
Cardano price action | ADAUSDT
Amid this broader market turmoil, Cardano (ADA) suffered a 20% drop, falling from $1.10 on January 5 to a low of $0.87 on Thursday.
However, Thursday marked a potential turning point, as ADA found stable support at $0.87 and rebounded by 6% within 24 hours.
Now trading at $0.95, the bounce suggests the $0.87 level may have established a local bottom.
If buying momentum persists, Cardano could extend its recovery and retest the $1 resistance zone in the coming sessions, signaling a potential bullish reversal.
Cardano trading volumes remain elevated despite recent market pullback
Despite the sharp 20% price correction this week, Cardano continues to exhibit elevated trading volume, signaling sustained market activity.
Trading volume is a crucial metric for assessing market momentum and liquidity.
High volumes during price corrections can indicate the presence of buyers accumulating at lower levels, reinforcing confidence in a potential recovery.
Cardano Trading Volume | Source: Santiment
Santiment data shows that Cardano's trading volume has increased considerably in the last 3 months and maintained significant levels despite recent price turbulence.
For context, the 1.4 billion ADA trading volume recorded on Thursday was amid this week’s crash.
This is more than 300% higher than the October 2024 peak of 438 million.
This suggests active market interest, potentially driven by long-term accumulation strategies and the token's appeal among retail and institutional investors.
The current trading dynamics emphasize Cardano's resilience amid the volatile crypto market phase.
As market sentiment improves, Cardano's consistent trading activity positions it as a key asset to watch in the next recovery phase.
Cardano Price Forecast: Downside risk ahead as $1.10 sell-wall looms large
Cardano's (ADA) recent performance shows signs of market indecision as the token consolidates near $0.94.
Bollinger Bands indicate contracting volatility, with price action hovering around the middle band ($0.94).
This signals a neutral bias in the short term, but ADA faces immediate resistance near $1.10, a psychological and technical sell-wall, as highlighted in recent trading sessions.
Cardano price forecast (ADAUSDT)
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently near 50, showing a bearish lean while remaining above oversold levels.
A bullish scenario could materialize if ADA breaks the $0.94 resistance, targeting $1.10. Such a breakout may see intensified buying pressure, supported by the Bollinger Band upper boundary at $1.10.
An RSI breakout above 50 would strengthen the case for bullish momentum.
Conversely, failure to sustain above the $0.90 level could lead to a bearish extension toward the $0.78 support level, coinciding with the lower Bollinger Band.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Sui bulls eyes for a new all-time high of $6.35
Sui price recovers most of its weekly losses and trades around $5.06 at the time of writing on Friday. On-chain metrics hint at a rally ahead as SUI’s long-to-short ratio reaches the highest level in over a month, and open interest is also rising.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Room for a recovery or continuation of the pullback?
Bitcoin’s price slightly recovers and trades around $94,700 on Friday after declining nearly 6% earlier this week. US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds data shows signs of mild recovery, with a total net inflow of $462.2 million until Thursday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: All hints for a continuation of the correction
Bitcoin retests its key support level of $92,493; a firm close below it could continue its ongoing correction. Ethereum price closed below its crucial support level of $3,236, suggesting the continuation of the pullback.
XRP funding rates flashes negative, eyes $2.17 following 4% decline
Ripple's XRP declined 4% on Friday following a decline in its funding rates. The remittance-based token could decline to test the $2.17 support level if the crypto market decline extends.
Bitcoin: Room for a recovery or continuation of the pullback?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slightly recovers and trades around $94,700 on Friday after declining nearly 6% earlier this week. US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) data shows signs of mild recovery, with a total net inflow of $462.2 million until Thursday. A 10xResearch report released this week projects Bitcoin’s price action for the upcoming major events in January.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.