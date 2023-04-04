- Cardano price has been on an uptrend since early March, but the 200-day EMA at $0.396 has limited the advance.
- ADA must flip this obstacle into support to unlock more gains.
- The bullish thesis will be invalidated if the altcoin drops below the 50-day EMA at $0.360.
Cardano price (ADA) was consolidating along an uptrend line until it met the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). This trend-following indicator has capped gains for ADA, causing the altcoin to move horizontally since the beginning of the month.
Cardano price readies for a 30% up move
Cardano price has been trading with a bullish bias for over three weeks now, moving along an ascending trendline as ADA recorded higher highs and higher lows. Notably, as long as the altcoin’s bulls continue with this accumulation pattern, ADA price could record more gains for investors.
Nevertheless, the roadblock presented by the 200-day EMA at $0.396 has interrupted the rally, causing Cardano price to stagnate below, trading at $0.392 at the time of writing. If buying momentum increases, the altcoin could break above the 200-day EMA, opening the path for more gains. A decisive flip of this hurdle into support could solidify the uptrend.
A clear path above the $0.396 area could see Cardano price rise to tag the $0.427 resistance level, last tested in November before the implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX sent the crypto market to unprecedented lows.
In highly bullish cases, Cardano price could stretch the climb to the $0.50 level, denoting a nearly 30% gain from current levels.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also supports the bullish narrative for Cardano price. Its position above the mean line at 59 suggests a continuation of the uptrend as this was the direction offering the least resistance. Similarly, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) were soaked in green and moving in the positive region to show that bulls were leading the ADA market.
ADA/USDT 1-day chart
Further supporting the bullish thesis, the Cardano network revealed in a Twitter post on April 3 that retail investors held 66% of the ADA supply.
BREAKING: Retail investors hold 66% of the $ADA supply. This shows a strong belief in the asset and its growth potential.— Cardano Feed ($ADA) (@CardanoFeed) April 2, 2023
Source: @intotheblock pic.twitter.com/lauec0Gejm
According to the Cardano Feed, this points to a strong belief in the digital asset among community members and supports its growth potential. One of the most notable factors that draw retail investors to Cardano is its growing ecosystem of applications. This has seen the network surpass industry giants like Ethereum on metrics such as the number of unique wallets participating in staking.
Cardano is pretty special. It's almost like a lot of people thought about how to build an excellent staking protocol years ago and made it happen pic.twitter.com/SydlMTYyy1— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) April 3, 2023
Conversely, if Cardano price bows to the overhead pressure of the 200-day EMA, the altcoin could lose part of the ground covered in the recent rally. A drop toward the 50- and 100-day EMAs at $0.360 and $0.357 levels, respectively, could see ADA lose the support offered by the uptrend line. Such a move would invalidate the bullish thesis.
In dire cases, Cardano price could revisit the March lows around $0.336, followed by the $0.323 support levels, or even worse, tag the $0.296 support level last visited on March 10. This would constitute a 25% plunge from the current price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
Twitter updates website logo to Shiba Inu dog as Dogecoin surges 30%, a new bull run for meme coins?
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has updated the traditional logo of the giant social media platform to a Shiba Inu dog, a move that has catapulted Dogecoin price above key levels.
XRP price provides opportunity to reaccumulate before Ripple bulls trigger another 100% rally
XRP price is among one of the altcoins that shows promise of an explosive move. As noted in the March 18 article, Ripple exploded and hit the targets mentioned. Now, the remittance token pulls back as investors book profits.
What to expect from Chainlink price as LINK looks to escape this supplier congestion zone
Chainlink price (LINK) has been trapped under a critical resistance level for a while, causing the altcoin to trade horizontally as it enjoyed strong downward support. The struggle came amid the indecisive price action from Bitcoin (BTC).
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.