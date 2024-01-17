- Cardano price fell by 17.6% in the past month but is still treading water above $0.46critical support at $0.53.
- ADA whales accumulated $85 million of assets in the last four weeks – a positive – despite a 17% crash.
- On-chain data suggests the time is right to buy as ADA is in the opportunity zone.
Cardano price nearly confirmed a bullish reversal pattern about four weeks ago but failed to achieve success owing to broader market bearish cues. Although the altcoin is now back at a monthly low, it still has a shot at reclaiming the target price derived from the pattern, which places the likely rally at 30% above the current price, and it looks like the whales might play a crucial role in this rally.
Cardano price sees green
Cardano price trading at $0.53 at the time of writing, is stabilizing itself following a 17.61% decline in the past four weeks. ADA nearly successfully completed a double bottom pattern, also known as a “W” pattern. This bullish reversal pattern suggested a potential 30% rally for the altcoin, which it almost achieved before the decline began.
However, since Cardano price is still far above the stop loss marked at $0.43, it has a shot at reclaiming the target price of $0.68. This price point is marked 30% above the trading price, and as long as ADA manages to bounce back from the $0.51 support, it can reinitiate an attempt at reclaiming the target rally.
ADA/USD 1-day chart
But if the tides turn south and bearish cues dominate the price action, ADA could decline, and a fall below the $0.51 support line could send the altcoin to $0.43, which marks the stop loss. Coinciding with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), losing this support could result in an invalidation of the bullish thesis.
Whales could push the altcoin up
Cardano addresses holding between 1 million and 10 million ADA, which are generally whales or large wallet holders, and their actions tend to impact the price action. Their selling induces crashes and accumulation support rallies. In the four weeks, these whale addresses have been accumulating adding 160 million ADA worth $85 million to their wallets.
Despite the aforementioned crash, these ADA holders have kept themselves focused and now hold over 5.79 billion ADA tokens. Furthermore, the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio is also signalling potential bullishness.
Cardano whale holdings
The MVRV ratio is used to assess the average profit/loss of investors who purchase an asset, and the 30-day MVRV ratio gives an idea of the profits or losses of investors who purchased an asset in the past month.
At the moment, the indicator is at -10 %, suggesting that the investors who bought ADA in the last 30 days are at a 10% loss. Whenever the MVRV value hits anywhere between -8% and -18%, it is often followed by rallies. The reason behind this is that at this time, ADA is in an ideal place for accumulation, making it an “opportunity zone”.
Cardano MVRV ratio
Thus, if the investors and whales choose to accumulate, they will most likely end up pushing the price up, resulting in the validation of the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin hits new milestone, $665.3 million worth BTC transferred in largest transaction in 2024
Bitcoin sees a spike in large transactions in 2024. BTC’s three of four largest transactions occurred on January 16. Bitcoin traders moved 42,870 BTC in one hour, the highest hourly movement recorded in six months.
ARK Invest sells its Proshares Bitcoin ETF holdings as the latter files to leverage spot BTC ETF
Spot Bitcoin ETF approvals in the past week grabbed investors' attention. With over $9.6 billion worth of volume traded in the first three days, the opportunity to jump onto the hype and book profits is driving asset managers to make some changes in their portfolios.
Fan token pioneer Chiliz price rallies 18% in a day, causing largest liquidations in three months
Chiliz price rallied over the past 24 hours to become one of the biggest gainers of the week. The cryptocurrency, while it might have brought profits to many investors, also caused losses to many traders who were pining for a crash in price.
Injective price braces for volatility ahead of nearly $150 million worth of INJ token unlocks
Injective (INJ) price has been trading within a range over the past several days, consolidating within the confines of two levels with profit taking and investors buying the correction keeping INJ within range. The AI crypto coin could register increasing volatility soon.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon.