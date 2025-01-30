Cardano Price Forecast: ADA to retake $1.20 on US Fed decision and Litecoin ETF progress

Cardano price rose 6% on Thursday, grazing the $1 mark, as crypto markets shook off a sluggish start to the week.

The US Fed rate pause and progress of Litecoin ETF approval rumors were major catalysts.

Cardano is on course to register two consecutive green candles for the first time since January 17, signalling a local bottom formation.



Cardano Rallies Toward $1 as Crypto Market Sentiment Improves

Cardano (ADA) surged by 6% on Thursday, briefly touching the psychological $1 threshold as bullish sentiment returned to the crypto market.

The broader rally was fueled by favorable macroeconomic conditions and increased investor optimism surrounding regulatory developments.

Notably, Bitcoin and Ethereum both posted gains above 3%, reclaiming the $105,000 and $3,250 levels, respectively.

Likewise, Cardano mirrored the market uptrend, joining altcoins like Stellar (XLM), Chainlink (LINK) and SUI on Thursday.

Cardano ADA Price Action | ADAUSDT

The chart above shows how ADA prices traded as high as $0.96 on Binance during the day, reflecting 12% gains over the last 24 hours.

The recovery comes after a sluggish start to the week, where ADA posted four consecutive losing days.

If it closed above $0.90, Cardnao is now set to post two consecutive daily green candles for the first time since January 17.

ADA’s 12% upward reversal is backed by a positive swing in broader market sentiment, suggesting it may have found a local bottom and strengthening the case for a sustained move above $1. That could pave the way for a retest of the $1.20 resistance level in the coming sessions.

Fed Decision and Litecoin ETF Progress Behind Cardano’s Upswing

The US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest policy announcement provided a much-needed boost to the cryptocurrency market. On Wednesday, the Fed confirmed its decision to keep interest rates unchanged, signaling a potential shift toward a more accommodative stance in the coming months. This move was interpreted as bullish for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, as lower interest rates typically lead to increased liquidity in financial markets.

Tuttle Management files Caradon Spot ETF among 10 others | X.com

The Fed’s pause helped ease concerns of tighter monetary conditions, prompting investors to rotate capital back into high-growth sectors such as crypto.

Cardano, which had been struggling to gain momentum, saw a notable increase in buying volume following the announcement, pushing its price toward the $1 mark.

Meanwhile, growing speculation surrounding the potential approval of a Litecoin ETF could unlock a fresh stream of institutional demand for ADA and other altcoins that have ETF filings in progress.\

As the dust settles from the Deepseek vs. Open AI rivalry, it is clear that macroeconomic tailwinds and US regulatory optimism have fueled Cardano’s price recovery on Thursday.

ADA Price Forecast: $1 breakout could pave way for $1.20 retest

Cardano (ADA) is showing signs of a bullish reversal after rebounding from recent lows, with technical indicators pointing toward a potential breakout past the $1 psychological level.

The daily chart highlights a strong bullish engulfing candle following a period of consolidation, signaling renewed buying pressure.

Bollinger Bands show ADA bouncing off the lower band, suggesting a mean reversion move toward the midline near $1.

The upper band at $1.11 aligns with the next resistance zone, making it a key short-term target.

Cardano Price Forecast | ADAUSDT

Momentum indicators reinforce the bullish outlook. The MACD histogram is printing higher lows, indicating waning bearish momentum, while the signal line is flattening, hinting at a potential bullish crossover.

Additionally, ADA is trading near the VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price), suggesting a shift in trend as buyers regain control.

A decisive close above $1 would open the door for a rally toward $1.20, aligning with the previous local high. However, failure to maintain momentum could see ADA retesting support at $0.88, where buyers are expected to step in.