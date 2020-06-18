Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD ready for the moon as Shelly network upgrade draws nigh

- Cardano steps above $0.08 after a dive to $0.07; gains above $0.1 are expected ahead of the Shelly launch.
- ADA/USD is technically in the hands of the bulls as observed with the RSI closing in on the overbought region.
Cardano continues to outperform its peers such as Tezos (XTZ). The cryptoasset, ADA is now settled comfortably in the tenth position after recently displacing XTZ. In the first week of June, after the public testing for Shelly was announced that included ADA staking, the price pulled above $0.09. A monthly high was formed at $0.0907. This was a significant move for Cardano considering it traded at levels around $0.02 in March.
Although it became increasingly difficult to continue with the uptrend towards $0.1, the reversal that ensued was contained above $0.07. Since Monday this week, ADA/USD bulls have purposed to reclaim the position above $0.08. At the time of writing, Cardano is trading at $0.0835 amid steadily growing bullish momentum.
Cardano is expected to easily take down the sellers’ front at $0.10 as the launch for Shelly begins on June 30. The upgrade is widely anticipated because it elevates Cardano to a smart contracts platform as well as a staking platform. However, the staking is scheduled to commence in August. Nonetheless, Cardano is expected to rally on the account of the launch with $0.10 being a very safe and conservative prediction.
Technically, the price is in the hands of the bulls. The RSI is moving closer to the overbought region to show that buyers are in the driver seat. Cardano is also trading above the moving averages with the 50-day SMA holding the ground at $0.0639 (also home to the 61.8% Fibo) and the 200-day SMA at $0.0474 (home to the 38.2% Fibo). In other words, ADA would be well supported in the event a reversal occurs from current levels.
ADA/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD trends in a narrow channel between SMA 20 and SMA 50
BTC/USD has dropped from $9,457.68 to $9,432 in the early hours of Thursday. The price is sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 50 and has found resistance at the downward trending line. The Elliott Oscillator ...
XRP/USD keeps trending horizontally in the lower part of 20-day Bollinger Band
XRP/USD went up from $0.1923 to $0.1926 this Wednesday as the bulls took back control after a bearish Tuesday. The price is trending horizontally in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band ...
ETH/USD drops down amidst the mysterious multi-million transaction fees
A few days back, multiple transactions on the Ethereum network were charged transaction fees up to $2.6 million. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, had suggested that the enormous fees “may ...
ADA/USD ready for the moon as Shelly network upgrade draws nigh
Cardano continues to outperform its peers such as Tezos (XTZ). The cryptoasset, ADA is now settled comfortably in the tenth position after recently displacing XTZ. In the first week of June, after ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.