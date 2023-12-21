- Ethereum tokens are leaving exchange platforms in large volumes, 240,000 ETH left platforms in the past 24 hours.
- Ethereum supply held on exchanges is at its lowest level since Genesis, fueling a bullish thesis for ETH price.
- ETH price sustained above $2,200, the altcoin could reclaim $2,500 as outlook among Ethereum holders is bullish.
Ethereum’s three-month correlation with Bitcoin is 0.97. ETH price is in lockstep with Bitcoin, climbing alongside the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Santiment analysts noted an important factor that is likely the catalyst for ETH price gains. Ethereum supply on exchanges has dipped to its lowest level of all time, thereby reducing the selling pressure on the asset.
Ethereum’s on-chain metrics support the altcoin’s recent gains.
Also read: Bitcoin price rallies to $44,000 as Spot BTC ETF deadline draws closer
Ethereum supply on exchanges hits all-time low
- Ethereum supply on exchanges, as a percentage of the asset’s total supply is 8.06%, the lowest level since ETH was created, Genesis.
- According to Santiment data, ETH supply has left exchanges in large volumes in 2023, down from 11% to 8.06%, in under 12 months.
Supply on Exchanges (as % of total supply ETH). Source: Santiment
- Typically decline in exchange supply reduces the selling pressure on the asset and supports the altcoin’s price gain.
- This metric is therefore likely acting as a catalyst for ETH price rally in the ongoing cycle.
- Ethereum’s network growth and volume have increased alongside gains in the asset’s price. There is no bearish divergence in either charts, the two on-chain metrics support the ETH price rally.
Network growth and volume (ETH). Source: Santiment
Ethereum price eyes rally to $2,500
Ethereum is currently in an uptrend that started on October 12, 2023. Since then, Ethereum price has made higher highs and higher lows, sustaining above $2,100 throughout December 2023.
Ethereum yielded nearly 10% monthly gains for ETH holders in the past month. In its uptrend, ETH faces resistance at $2,232.89, the 50% Fib level of the decline from April 2022 top of $3,582 to June 2022 low of $883.42.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below $2,100 could invalidate the bullish thesis for Ethereum price.
Crypto analyst behind the X (formerly Twitter) handle @Mangyek0 is aligned with the above prediction. The analyst predicted a Santa rally in Ethereum which could push ETH price to $2,500. Ethereum’s uptrend combined with bullish signals from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are likely to drive ETH price towards its $2,500 target.
Send $ETH to $2.5k soon. Christmas gift/Santa rallly— MAXPAIN (@Mangyek0) December 21, 2023
- Price + RSI + AO squeeze = explosive rally pic.twitter.com/6wDJ4VIqWf
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price triggers bullish trades at $44,000; QCP Capital hints at early spot BTC ETF approval
Bitcoin price is awaiting stimulus, which will now only come when the spot ETF approval gets closer. This might not be too far away, as per QCP Capital, which also predicts the cryptocurrency could shoot up by nearly 11% right after.
NEAR, STX, SOL: Three altcoins likely to create price tops soon as FOMO peaks
Near Protocol, Stacks and Solana are among the top gainers, recording double-digit gains despite Bitcoin struggling to build support above $44,200. Late investors as well as the sidelined ones look from the fences as the early bloomers rake in profit.
Ripple CEO declares strategy for 2024, and XRP price invalidates short-term downtrend
Ripple witnessed another milestone on Wednesday as the year comes to an end in the form of registering as a VASP with the Central Bank of Ireland. The event also happened to act as a bullish catalyst for XRP price, which broke through the recent downtrend.
Solana price could rise 20% provided Bitcoin builds support above $44,200
Solana has been on a tear, standing among the biggest gainers among the crypto top ten. This is despite regulatory FUD, when the US Securities and Exchange Commission labeled SOL a security during its market-wide clampdown against cryptocurrency exchanges.
Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.