Bitcoin price hits 10-day peak, climbs above $44,000 with rising Spot BTC ETF optimism

- Bitcoin whale wallets increased, with anticipation surrounding Spot BTC ETF on the rise.
- Analysts note that Bitcoin’s RSI hit its most bullish level since the BTC price rally started on October 15.
- Bitcoin price could hit $45,000 if the two bullish signals remain favorable according to experts at Santiment.
Bitcoin price climbed back above $44,200, a 10-day peak for the asset. The latest spike in BTC price is supported by optimism surrounding the Bitcoin Spot ETF. After a 2-week decline, Bitcoin’s whale wallets noted an increase.
Santiment experts believe Bitcoin price is likely to hit the $45,000 level.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin rallies alongside increase in whale wallets and Spot BTC ETF optimism
- According to Santiment data, Bitcoin’s ongoing price increase is supported by the rising optimism on the Spot BTC ETF approval by US financial regulator, the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).
- There is a notable increase in the number of large wallets, it hit 22,100 after consistent decline in the past two weeks.
- Santiment analysts noted that Bitcoin daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed to its most bullish level since October 15, when BTC price first started rallying this cycle.
#Bitcoin has crept back up as high as $44.2K today, a 10-day high. This latest climb has been aided by #ETF optimism, but more importantly, an increase in whale wallets. 22 100+ $BTC wallets are back on the network after a 2-week decline. Additionally, the asset's— Santiment (@santimentfeed) December 20, 2023
(Cont) pic.twitter.com/xDCvNkjIhf
- The SEC has met with several spot Bitcoin ETF issuers regarding updates on their applications. Bloomberg ETF analyst Jeff Seyyfart has set the odds of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval at 90%, prior to January 10.
- Less than a month away from the deadline, there is an increase in anticipation and optimism among BTC holders and market participants.
- Spot Bitcoin ETF approval could act as a bullish catalyst for BTC price, driving gains in the asset, among other drivers, like the upcoming halving and rising institutional demand for the cryptocurrency.
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price eyes gains
Crypto analyst on X (formerly Twitter) @TraderMayne notes that BTC price is holding above the $43,000 level and a rally to $45,000 is likely in Bitcoin’s current uptrend. The analyst’s bullish thesis is aligned with Santiment experts’ prediction of BTC price rally to $45,000.
BTCUSDT Perpetual Contract
At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is $43,488 on Binance. The asset has yielded nearly 2% weekly gains for holders.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
