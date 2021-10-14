Analysts set a $20 target for Cardano as holders stake 71% of ADA supply

- Cardano has become one of the most decentralized cryptocurrencies among other smart contract platforms, with 71% of the current supply being staked by holders.
- Cardano announces Satoshi's light wallets to increase the accessibility of cryptocurrencies and NFTs with interoperability and ease of use.
- Analysts are bullish on Cardano, setting a target of $15-$20 for ADA price at the end of the year.
After Cardano deployed smart contract capabilities on its network, more ADA tokens were pulled out of circulation. Over 71% of ADA supply has been pulled out of circulation, creating a shortage.
Cardano emerges as one of the most decentralized cryptocurrencies
Cardano's Project Catalyst – the altcoin's on-chain governance, treasury and community innovation – has generated massive participation and exceeded the top 10 Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs).
Input-Output Hong Kong, the organization behind the development of Cardano, made the announcement.
"With 30k+ unique wallets voting, #ProjectCatalyst has generated more participation than the top 10 DAOs combined." - Dor Garbash, IO— Input Output (@InputOutputHK) October 13, 2021
Watch #CardanoSummit2021 session on 'The Power of Catalyst' & help shape the future of #Cardano.#BuildingOnCardanohttps://t.co/lFYtVevxg7
Layer-1 blockchains with smart contract capabilities like Solana, Internet Computer Protocol and Avalanche compete with Cardano for dominance. Interestingly, since the Alonzo hard fork, there is an increase in the ADA tokens being staked.
Based on data from crypto staking statistics provider Pooltool.io, 71% of Cardano's current supply is staked by ADA holders.
The Ethereum-killer has announced several updates to the Cardano ecosystem, including the launch of "Light Wallets," considered part of Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision.
EMURGO drives the adoption of Cardano and builds on its blockchain network. The developers have built a wallet that facilitates NFT and most native token transactions in a simple and accessible manner. This adds value to ADA holders and increases the utility of the altcoin.
EMURGO developed the light wallet, and the developers announced the features and upcoming updates on October 9 at the "Cardano Summit."
@YoroiWallet is a light wallet developed by EMURGO team. Make sure to download only from https://t.co/xkqNQcL5nM— Input Output (@InputOutputHK) October 12, 2021
Ben Armstrong, popularly known as @Bitboy_Crypto, considers the ADA price cycle the most parabolic one yet and set an end-of-year target of $15-$20 in his tweet.
The most parabolic action is at the end of the cycle. I do believe we can see #Cardano $ADA between $15 - 20 at the very end. I believe it is possible.#ADAGang what can I say? pic.twitter.com/JWKjqanoUc— Ben Armstrong (@Bitboy_Crypto) October 9, 2021
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the ADA price trend and believe that Cardano needs to reclaim the $2.20 level to prevent further correction.
