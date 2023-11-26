Cardano based project commits to AI integration with launch of AI-powered Girolamo

- CardanoGPT, based on Cardano, begins a new phase of exploring AI and blockchain with the launch of Girolamo.
- The launch of the AI powered entity represents CardanoGPT’s exploration of AI applications within the blockchain framework.
- ADA price climbed nearly 5% in the past week, eyes potential rally.
CardanoGPT, is a project focused on bringing Artificial Intelligence to the blockchain, in the Cardano ecosystem. The team recently launched CardanoGPT, an AI chatbot. At the time of writing, Cardano price is $0.3919.
Also read: Solana USDC transfer volume exceeds $70 billion, hits 6-month peak
CardanoGPT announces beta launch of Girolamo
Girolamo is the AI-powered chatbot by CardanoGPT. The project announced the beta launch of the chatbot, this marks a key step in the direction of bringing Artificial Intelligence capabilities to projects and applications on the blockchain.
The beta launch marks a new phase in the exploration of AI applications on the Cardano blockchain. The objective of the AI chatbot is to make blockchain applications more interactive and multifunctional.
The AI-focused narrative gathered steam with recent developments at the American Artificial Intelligence organization, OpenAI. Technology giant Microsoft is working on preparing AI applications for enterprises to help build solutions for firms looking to organize their data into searchable knowledge base.
These developments resulted in a rally in AI-focused cryptocurrencies and the AI narrative became central to the Q4 2023 narratives in crypto and blockchain.
Cardano is currently trading at $0.3919 and the altcoin has yielded nearly 4% gains for holders in the past week. The Ethereum alternative token offered 36% gains to ADA holders in the past 30 days, as it rallied alongside large market capitalization assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Cardano price has remained unchanged in the past 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shibarium daily transactions nearly double overnight, might support SHIB price recovery
Shibarium, the scaling solution for Shiba Inu, observed an increase in transaction activity. The rise in transaction count is indicative of higher activity on Shibarium, fueling a bullish outlook among traders for SHIB price.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin (BTC) price, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) approval.
FTT rallies 25% as it benefits from FTX revival hopes, Binance saga
FTT price climbed 25% in the past week, amidst hopes of FTX2.0 and the events that led to Binance’s settlement. FTX exchange’s native token started a second rally after news of Binance’s $4.3 billion settlement with the DoJ.
Investors lose $2.7 million as multiple on-chain projects rug pull
PeckShield, a blockchain security firm has reported rug pulls in 13 cryptocurrency assets. Exploiters have swapped $2.7 million worth of rug pulled tokens for wrapped Ether and wrapped BNB.
Bitcoin: Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund approval. With the holidays around the corner, falling liquidity could see BTC discounted from its current level, hovering around the $37,000 region.