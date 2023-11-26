Cardano based project commits to AI integration with launch of AI-powered Girolamo

Share:

CardanoGPT, based on Cardano, begins a new phase of exploring AI and blockchain with the launch of Girolamo.

The launch of the AI powered entity represents CardanoGPT’s exploration of AI applications within the blockchain framework.

ADA price climbed nearly 5% in the past week, eyes potential rally.

CardanoGPT, is a project focused on bringing Artificial Intelligence to the blockchain, in the Cardano ecosystem. The team recently launched CardanoGPT, an AI chatbot. At the time of writing, Cardano price is $0.3919.

CardanoGPT announces beta launch of Girolamo

Girolamo is the AI-powered chatbot by CardanoGPT. The project announced the beta launch of the chatbot, this marks a key step in the direction of bringing Artificial Intelligence capabilities to projects and applications on the blockchain.

The beta launch marks a new phase in the exploration of AI applications on the Cardano blockchain. The objective of the AI chatbot is to make blockchain applications more interactive and multifunctional.

The AI-focused narrative gathered steam with recent developments at the American Artificial Intelligence organization, OpenAI. Technology giant Microsoft is working on preparing AI applications for enterprises to help build solutions for firms looking to organize their data into searchable knowledge base.

These developments resulted in a rally in AI-focused cryptocurrencies and the AI narrative became central to the Q4 2023 narratives in crypto and blockchain.

Cardano is currently trading at $0.3919 and the altcoin has yielded nearly 4% gains for holders in the past week. The Ethereum alternative token offered 36% gains to ADA holders in the past 30 days, as it rallied alongside large market capitalization assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Cardano price has remained unchanged in the past 24 hours.