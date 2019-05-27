Cardano (ADA) announces a partnership with Fintech association of Hong Kong

Cardano has entered into a new partnership with FTAHK, the Fintech association in Hong Kong.

The FTAHK is an independent and non-profit organization that represents Hong Kong’s local and global fintech community.

It sees the Cardano Foundation joining the FTAHK, as the organisation behind ADA continues to expand globally. The FTAHK focuses much on; blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, RegTech, data and also online payments.