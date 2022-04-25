Can the launch of ApeCoin’s Otherside Metaverse send APE price to $20

ApeCoin price started an uptrend, posting 5% gains overnight while most altcoins in the market have incurred losses.

Bored Ape Yacht Club’s Metaverse project, Otherside, has announced its launch on April 30, attracting interest from investors.

Proponents believe the Otherside launch could drive APE price higher.

Bored Ape Yacht Club has announced the launch of its Metaverse project Otherside, set to launch officially on April 30, 2022. The announcement has turned APE holders bullish, as proponents predict a continuation of the uptrend.

ApeCoin could hit $20 if uptrend continues

Bored Ape Yacht Club’s Metaverse, Otherside, is set to go live on April 30, 2022, at 12 PM ET. The discord channel opened earlier today, and over 100,000 people joined it, indicating the rising demand among investors.

Considered the biggest Metaverse integration in the NFT ecosystem, Otherside will feature the collection of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and the official currency ApeCoin. The Metaverse would therefore increase the utility of ApeCoin and encourage investors to buy and hold the NFT token.

The Adventure Begins! Otherside BAYC Claim is Live Now!



Claim Your Land

https://t.co/TXlxpQ8ka9



Public Sale Will Be 4/30, 12pm ET.



P.S Otherside Discord is open:https://t.co/BNPEjn1y91 pic.twitter.com/2PB6QlyuvR — OthersideMeta. (@RealPandaEyes) April 24, 2022

Millions of dollars in NFTs would be featured on the Metaverse, and Otherside would offer users proof of authenticity. NFT integration has moved into the public eye and garnered interest among investors.

Bored Ape Yacht Club’s NFT collection recently crossed an all-time high in terms of floor price. The floor price for the collection crossed 124 ETH, while trade volume increased ten-fold when Neymar Jr purchased three NFTs from the collection.

The launch of Otherside opens up new avenues for BAYC NFT holders and ApeCoin holders to utilize the Metaverse token. Since investors need APE to purchase land in the Metaverse, the demand is expected to rise in the short term.

Proponents like @ShardiB2 believe the launch of Otherside could propel ApeCoin price to a new all-time high of $20. ApeCoin price has climbed consistently, ranking in the top 10 altcoins by trade volume and offered investors nearly 50% gains over the past week.