- Shiba Inu price coils up inside a bottom reversal pattern, hinting at a 38% upswing.
- A flip of the $0.0000329 hurdle will trigger this run-up to $0.0000454.
- A daily candlestick close below the $0.0000211 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for SHIB.
Shiba Inu price has been coiling up inside a bottom reversal pattern for nearly three months, hinting at an explosive breakout. This consolidation is likely to result in an exponential run-up that more than doubles the market value of SHIB.
Shiba Inu price counts down before skyrocketing
Shiba Inu has set up an Adam and Eve pattern due to its price action from January 5 to February 8. The pattern contains two distinctive swing lows, one of which is a V-shaped valley known as “Adam” and the other one is a rounded bottom formation referred to as “Eve”.
As mentioned in a previous article, the second half of the pattern is incomplete and is hovering above the $0.0000235 to $0.0000255 demand zone. Therefore, interested investors can have a headstart and accumulate prior to its explosive move.
This technical formation forecasts a 38% upswing, determined by measuring the depth of the valley and adding it to the breakout point at $0.0000329. This gives a price objective of $0.0000454.
From the current position at $0.0000248, this run-up would amount to an 83% gain. However, for this potential upswing to occur, SHIB needs to overcome the immediate hurdle at $0.0000271 and flip the neckline at $0.0000329.
A daily candlestick close above this level will trigger the rest of the run-up to $0.0000454. While this move is apparent, a highly bullish outlook could see SHIB extend the bull rally to tag a round level at $0.0000500. From today’s lowest point at $0.0000251, this run-up would constitute a 102% gain for Shiba Inu price and its holders.
SHIB/USDT 1-day chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook from a technical perspective, a daily candlestick close below the $0.0000211 support level would create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for Shiba Inu price. This development will skew the odds in the bears’ favor and could potentially trigger a crash to $0.0000094.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price disappoints traders as bears flex control; the next target is $18.50
Polkadot price could experience more selloffs in the coming days. There were clear indicators for traders to take profit from last month's successful trade setups. Polkadot price emitted strong sell signals on the RSI.
Solana price could continue falling to $100.00
Solana price shows bearish strength as the digital asset has declined 17% in the last two days. It was mentioned in last week’s thesis that the 40% target forecasted from the early March trade setup was likely to have been reached.
Dogecoin price to retrace to $0.12 again
Dogecoin price has produced the largest candle this year in favor of the bears. DOGE enthusiasts should consider a bearish macro scenario. Dogecoin price has displayed serious bearish signals as the token failed Tuesday's $0.17 breakout.
Ethereum price is likely to fall an additional 10% in the upcoming days
Ethereum price will probably fall an additional 10% to test previous weekly swing highs and a breached monthly trend line. Ethereum price has experienced a 10% sell-off this week.
Bitcoin: Retesting $50,000 is not a question if but when
Bitcoin price shows affinity to move higher after the recent surge on March 27. The previous downswing helped remove any inefficiencies to the bottom while setting up the stage for another leg-up.