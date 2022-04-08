- Dow Jones futures are indicating a higher open for the index on Friday.
- DJIA futures closed higher on Thursday but volatility is rising.
- Dow Jones futures recover despite yields remaining elevated.
Dow Jones futures recovered ground on Thursday as the index rallied from heavy losses brought about by hawkish Fed comments. Of the main indices, the Dow lagged the S&P 500 while both the Dow Jones futures and the Nasdaq futures ended the day +0.25% ahead. However, the move was largely dragged higher by defensive sectors with Consumer Staples (XLP) +1.21% and Energy (XLE) +1.3%. Tech and financial sectors were underperformers on Thursday.
Dow Jones Futures news: Fed hawks create anxiety
After the Fed minutes and comments from Fed members Brainard and Daly sent yields higher and equities tumbling, Thursday saw some form of recovery take hold. However, we had alarming comments from noted Fed hawk James Bullard, calling for US interest rates to hit 3% before year-end.
Bond markets remain highly nervous with the noted yield curve once again moving back into positive territory. The chart below is of MOVE which is the bond market equivalent of VIX. We can see just how volatile the bond market is as its searches for trend direction. With upcoming rate rises and the quantitative tightening, it is no wonder bond market participants are highly anxious. This will likely spill over into the equity market shortly.
MOVE chart, daily
Dow Jones Futures price prediction: Downtrend stays in place
Dow Jones futures remain in a clearly defined downtrend. We have posted three successive lower highs at 36,832, 35,752, and 35,281. The last level 35,281 is therefore our pivot. Below here, we remain bearish technically in the medium to long-term view. The first target, therefore, is a move to 32,167 which is low from the Ukraine invasion. For now, though we are likely to see more choppy trading. We are in a consolidation zone with a high volume. It is not until we break below 34,500 that volume gets lighter. The MACD is about to crossover but the RSI and MFI are both pretty neutral.
For Friday, 34,664 is the pivot point. On Thursday, this level produced an overbought signal from both the MFI and RSI. This signal proved correct and the Dow Jones futures lost 100 points for the remainder of the session.
Dow Jones futures chart, 15 minute
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
