Ethereum price shows signs of weakness in the short-term, but a Merge-induced recovery is plausible as the upgrade date approaches.

A move to $1,730 and $2,000 seems likely if the buyers step in after a minor pullback to $1,505.

A daily candlestick close below $1,420 will invalidate the potential recovery rally for ETH.

Ethereum price seems to be following Bitcoin price lower now that the Merge-induced bullish momentum has subsided. However, investors can still be optimistic about a potential recovery rally as the highly anticipated update, scheduled to take place between September 6 and September 15, approaches.

Ethereum price created a range, extending from $2,030 to $1,420 when it crashed 30% between August 14 and August 28. Although Ethereum outperformed BTC, it continues to follow Bitcoin price, which is trending lower.

A short-term recovery rally then pushed ETH up to the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,621 until bulls exhausted themselves. As a result, ETH is now heading lower, following the big crypto’s footsteps.

A break below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,563 will signal that sellers are in control. In such a case, a minor down move to $1,531 seems plausible. However, if selling pressure continues to grip the market, Ethereum price could visit $1,505 and fill the imbalance extending from $1,471 to $1,454.

Institutions or buyers are likely to trigger a quick recovery rally before Merge, hence, the ongoing downtrend could result in a push to $1,725, which is the mean of the 30% crash. This level also coincides closely with the higher time frame resistance level at $1,730. Therefore, a local top could form here.

Despite the resistance concluding at around $1,730 investors should keep a lookout for a sudden spike to the $2,000 psychological level due to Merge, which is a high-impact news event for Ether.

On the other hand, if Ethereum price breaks below and flips the range low at $1,420 into a resistance barrier, it will invalidate the potential recovery rally thesis prior to the Merge. This development could see ETH revisit $1,280 and, in some cases, $1,080.