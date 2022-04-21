Bulls keep controlling the situation on the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are in the green zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is not showing such a great performance as most of the altcoins, growing by only 0.37% over the last 24 hours.
On the local time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) could not fix above the $42,000 mark from the first attempt. If the fall continues, there is a chance to see the rate of the leading crypto around the nearest support at $41,211 by the end of the day.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading in the wide range between the support at $39,218 and the resistance at $42,415. At the moment, BTC is facing a decline after a failed attempt to fix in the area of $42,000.
If sellers' pressure continues, there is a possbility to expect the test of the nearest level at $40,869 within the next few days.
On the weekly chart, the rate is in the middle of the range, which means that the coin has not accumulated enough energy for a further sharp move. However, if buyers can seize the initiative and get back to the area of $44,000, there are chances to see the mid-term growth to the $45,000 mark soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $41,305 at press time.
Why you should pay attention to Dogecoin price today
Dogecoin price has been consolidating inside a massive falling wedge pattern, that is edging closer to a breakout. A decisive move above the upper trend line could be the key to triggering an uptrend for DOGE.
Why Zilliqa price will retest its all-time high soon
Zilliqa price is taking a break after an exponential rally, more than quadrupling in around a week. This massive upswing was followed by a retracement to a stable support level where ZIL attempts another leg-up.
ApeCoin price could rally to $20, but traders should be cautious
ApeCoin price has confirmed a long-term uptrend bias. Traders should analyze the asset to find the best entry points. ApeCoin price has validated the more significant Macro thesis written during March. The APE price has broken out from the symmetrical triangle and now has a larger macro target at $27.
Solana price needs to break $112 to mark the end of the downtrend
Solana price is inching towards an end of correction confirmation. Risking money in SOL price is considered a high trade risk until the breach at $112 occurs. Solana price is seeing a significant resistance as the price failed to breach the $112 invalidation level of last week's bearish thesis.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.