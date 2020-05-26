- Manipulations with Bitcoin prices prevent ist growth.
- BTC/USD hovers below critical resistance of $9,000.
Bitcoin fails to grow amid the global macroeconomic crisis, because its price is heavily manipulated, according to the researchers from the University of Sussex Business School.
A dedicated CryptoMarketRisk team tracked the transactions across the safe-haven markets since March 2020 and found out large spoofing orders on bitcoin derivative exchanges.
The malpractices are frequent in the industry of digital assets as many large exchanges for cryptocurrency derivatives are not regulated. Thus, according to Carol Alexander, Professor of Finance at the University of Sussex Business School, Seychelles-based BitMEX allowed its bots to drive the bitcoin price below $4,000 in the middle of March
As the S&P 500 crashed in March 2020, gold had its worst week in eight years when it should have been its best, because of massive shorts on COMEX gold futures. Bitcoin has also been driven down by some pretty obvious manipulation bots on the unregulated crypto derivatives exchanges, especially BitMEX.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
Bitcoin peaked above $9,000 for a fraction of time and dropped back to $8,850 by press time. In the long-term time frame, the initial support is created by weekly SMA50 currently at $8,800. The overall picture remains positive as long as the price stays above this handle. Once it is broken, the sell-off may gain traction with the next focus on $8,600 with the weekly low located on the approach to this barrier. The next support comes at $8,150-$8,000. It includes 61,8% Fibo retracement for the downside move from February 2020 high.
On the upside, the psychological $9,000 is followed by $9,300. This barrier served as an upper boundary of the previous consolidation range. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $9,600 and ultimately $10,000.
BTC/USD weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
During 2018 and 2019, the crypto market has already demonstrated its capacity to exhaust the patience of investors, and it seems that it will now put this strategy back into play.
ETH/USD battling the massive resistance at $205
Ethereum price appears to be losing ground during the European session. Intraday gains have been limited under $205 (initial resistance). On the downside, $202 is function as the immediate support.
Bitcoin outflow from exchanges hits 310,000 BTC since March 12 crypto crash
The digital asset market is lethargic in its trading on Tuesday. The Asian session was not eventful at all as stability seems to be dominating.
ETC/USD may retest $7.00
Ethereum Classic retreated from Monday’s recovery high of $6.9 to trade at $6.72 at the time of writing. The coin has barely changed since this time on Monday and lost about 1.5% of its value since the beginning of Tuesday amid slow momentum on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.