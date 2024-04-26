BRETT, a Base meme coin, drops 47% amid FUD that insiders hold majority of supply at launch

- Base meme coin BRETT has dropped nearly 50% from its peak price and 34% in 24 hours.
- Reports of insiders holding over 81% of supply at launch provoked sell-off.
- BRETT market exploded from $2 million to $850 million in record time but has dropped to $357 million since.
Meme coins have proven to be a global selling point for speculative liquidity. Their accessibility remains one of the sector’s greatest strengths, which explains community engagement. The latest engagement is around Brett (BRETT), a Base meme coin making headlines with negative publicity.
BRETT drops 47% from ATH amid frothing FUD
BRETT is one the latest entrants in the meme coin space, with one of the insiders, @CrashiusClay69 on X, saying that they first shared the token at a market capitalization of $2 million, before it quickly skyrocketed to $850 million. This means that traders who bought in early enjoyed a 400X performance.
I shared $BRETT at 2M market cap— Crash (@CrashiusClay69) April 26, 2024
It then went up to 850M
And its going to BILLIONS
Honored to have so many ppl who can say they are up life changing amounts
If giving a TRUE 400x+ entry to everyone is “scamming”
More ppl need to start scamming
cuz this has been nothing… https://t.co/8br1AjnBT7
However, the market capitalization has crashed by over $500 million to $357 million as of 19:50 GMT, ascribed to negative publicity. Brett price has also dropped 47% from its all-time high. Specifically, sellers pulled the trigger following reports that insiders hold over 81% of BRETT tokens.
The 80% was never revealed by them until they got found out. They all acted like their first buys came at much higher MCs when they were actually much earlier right at launch.— CaesarsCalls Crypto Lounge (@CaesarsCalls) April 26, 2024
And if you watch how the projects Poe, Your Pop, Henok and that crew get in you would realize that…
The allegation, which inspired FUD, is that Crash and his friends hold over 80% of the supply of BRETT tokens. Reportedly, these insiders had never revealed the 81% until the news came out, according to @CeasarsCalls on X, who added that this made it seem like their first buys came at much higher market capitalizations when in a real sense they entered the project much earlier, possibly at launch.
It is said that some insiders even made nearly 1,600 ETH for tokens they got for marketing that were bought during the whitelist phase.
A thread about how $BRETT was not actually a fair launch and insiders were holding over 81% of the supply before most people could buy.— shady (@shady_oak1) April 25, 2024
People like @InvestWithRex made nearly 1600 ETH for tokens they got for marketing that were bought during the whitelist phase. pic.twitter.com/kpgiEvEMrY
The bets are split, with some defending BRETT and Crash, one of the said insiders, while others push that the team tends to shill coins before dumping on them in the future. Notably, MEXC and BYBIT exchanges have added leverage to BRETT.
It is also worth mentioning that BRETT has become one of the most sensational meme coins in history. Specifically, it has set a record on Base, a fairly new network, with hundreds of millions in market capitalization and even nicked 150,000 in terms of holders.
At the time of writing, BRETT is trading for $0.0400
BRETT/USDT 1-day chart
