- US inflation data is at 6.5% YoY and -0.1% MoM.
- Ethereum price turns red, while Bitcoin price takes a small step back.
- Expect this to be a bit of a letdown for now, and once the dust settles see the rally pick up again.
US inflation numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week. Both core and overall inflation numbers aligned with expectations as several key components continue to moderate and open the door for the US Federal Reserve to normalize the interest rate environment. This number will not trigger a massive reshuffle or a change of sentiment. Instead the rally will continue but will take a bit longer to get where traders want it to go.
Ethereum, Bitcoin set for 20% gains by March
Markets were on edge this Thursday as US inflation numbers were coming out. The Greenback was the overall benchmark and guide on what other asset classes would be doing. With the DXY in the red and EUR/USD tearing through 1.08 in choppy trading, it is clear that this is a bit of a letdown. The rally is still very much intact though. Expect these small fades and small dips on the charts as by Friday or over the weekend the dust will settle and buying of risk assets will restart once again.
BTC only took a small step back but stays in the green with over 1.5% gains on the quote board. Expect Bitcoin to pop higher toward $19,036 with the monthly R2 level just above there, triggering some profit-taking once price action gets to there later this week or by the end of this month. Long-term, $21,969 is the level to watch for this first quarter at the current pace, and BTC could print over 20% gains.
BTC/USD daily chart
For ETH, it will be vital to see if traders can close above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) to consolidate the level and turn the 200-day SMA into support. If Ethereum price can manage that, expect then to see at least $15,000 up for grabs as an important psychological level for this week. Once those boxes are ticked, expect to see $1,688 by the end of this quarter, with a similar 20% gain as in Bitcoin price action.
Experienced traders will notice that both cryptocurrencies are trading in the oversold territory of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This means that for now the price action will soon need to cool down a bit. A step back would not be illogical as inflation remains sticky, and the Fed could be seen sticking to its hiking cycle with a small drop back to more supportive levels. Ethereum price would see support at $17,000 and Bitcoin price near $13,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US CPI in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US inflation numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week. Both core and overall inflation numbers aligned with expectations as several key components continue to moderate.
Will US CPI release whipsaw Bitcoin price to $16,500?
Bitcoin (BTC) price climbed hit a two-month high, crossing $18,000 on January 10, ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release. Industry experts anticipate the CPI for December to show annual inflation at 6.5 to 6.6%, a decrease from November’s reading of 7.1%.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust discount shrinks first time in a year as DCG and Gemini saga unravels
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares could succumb to selling pressure from venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG) unloading its GBTC shares.
Chinese PPI spurs hope for lower US CPI as Shiba Inu price to break above $0.00001000
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action tanked 1.5% in late trading on Wednesday after markets got shaken by several comments from both ECB and Fed members.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.