Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said on Thursday that it was time for future Fed rate hikes to shift to 25 basis points increments, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Fed is likely to raise rates a few more times in 2023."
"Not seeing a recession but GDP should slow to 1% this year."
"Time of super-sized rate hikes has passed."
"Once hikes end, Fed will need to hold steady for a bit."
"Core inflation is likely to moderate to 3.5% in 2023, hit Fed 2% target in 2025."
"Worst of inflation surge is now likely over."
"Labor market remains in excellent shape."
"Unemployment to fall back to 4% after rising this year."
"Unemployment likely to tick up to 4.5% this year from current 3.5%."
"Concerned about commercial real estate."
Market reaction
The US Dollar stays under constant selling pressure following these remarks and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.6% on the day at 102.66.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-month highs above 1.0800 on US CPI
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0800 for the first time since April. With the data from the US showing that monthly CPI inflation declined by 0.1% in December, the US Dollar lost its footing and triggered a rally in the pair.
GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2200 on strong US Dollar selloff
GBP/USD has turned north and advanced beyond 1.2200 in the early American session on Thursday. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the annual Core CPI declined to 5.7% in December from 6% in November, weighing heavily on the US Dollar.
Gold hovers around $1,890 as US yields slide
Gold price surged higher and surpassed $1,900 on Thursday. With the initial reaction to the soft December inflation data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 3.5%, provided a boost to XAU/USD.
US Department of Justice investigates Solana based DEX Saber protocol for inflated usage statistics
The US Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal executive department of the US government, is investigating a team of developers associated with Solana-based protocol Saber.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.