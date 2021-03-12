BREAKING: Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance

- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is reportedly investigating whether Binance lets Amletscans buy derivatives.
- The cryptocurrency market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%.
- The CFTC is also investigating the exchange over KYC regulations and more.
The CFTC is investigating Binance on whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to buy or sell derivatives as Binance isn't registered with the agency. However, it's important to note that the exchange hasn't been accused of anything just yet.
Additionally, Binance has always stated that it will not comment on communications with regulators. The exchange does block U.S. residents from the website and has created a specific exchange called Binance US for them.
In the past several months, the CFTC has been busy with cryptocurrency exchanges, most notably suing BitMEX for not registering as a broker. Coinbase also stated that it is working to respond to a wide CFTC probe.
Cryptocurrency market plummets instantly after the announcement
Right before the announcement, the total market capitalization of all cryptos was about $1.73 trillion which quickly dropped to $1.68 trillion in just one hour. Bitcoin lost about 2% of its value but the most affected digital asset was BNB by far which dropped more than 10% instantly.
Total Market Capitalization
Similarly, other BSC-related projects like PancakeSwap also faced significant selling pressure. Surprisingly, Ethereum also fell by about 3% in the past hour.
It’s not a bull market without some FUD.— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) March 12, 2021
Ignore FUD, keep BUIDLing.
The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao only made a short statement on Twitter, indicating that the announcement isn't concerning to Binance and only intends to create panic in the market.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs
Litecoin has been trading in an uptrend for the past two weeks and has finally broken out of a key pattern on the 4-hour chart. LTC bulls face weak resistance ahead of a new 2021-high above $250.
ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics
Enjin Coin seems to have ignored the numerous calls for a local top. The token has sprung above ascending trendline support and is nurturing another uptrend to new record highs. At the time of writing, ENJ is doddering at $2.12 after accruing over 18% in gains on the day.
Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing
Zcash is looking forward to a revolutionary integration with THORChain to see its users access more privacy features. The network has over the years grown to become one of the go-to cryptocurrency projects when seeking anonymity.
A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally
VeChain price shows an overwhelming bullish momentum that pushed it by more than 100% in under two weeks. Now, VET could surge another 13% if a critical level is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.