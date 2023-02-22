The team behind ChangeNOW, one of the industry’s leading non-custodial crypto swap service, reports about the successful blocking of suspicious transactions related to the recent hacks of several Algorand users. The heist occurred between 19th to 21st of February and affected more than 12 accounts. A portion of stolen ALGO and USDC (Algorand) tokens was transferred to ChangeNOW, but the hackers’ plan was foiled due to the platform’s risk-prevention algorithms.
Stolen ALGO Value at Over $3 Million, Most of Those Are Safe
John Woods, the CTO of Algorand, has already assured the community members that the incident has been caused not by a technical malfunction, but rather a targeted attack. The heist is currently being investigated by the Algorand team, however, it still remains unclear what actually happened.
All in all, the malefactors managed to drain 13.3 million ALGO, which is worth almost $3.6 million. After the attack took place, the value of ALGO has decreased by almost 6%, but is gradually regaining its standings now.
Source: CoinMarketCap
A few hack-related transactions ended up in ChangeNOW on 19th of February. Cryptodaily immediately contacted the exchange to find out that at least three transactions were halted: 600,000 USDC, 829,000 USDC, both on the Algorand network, and 300,000 ALGO, a combined value of $1.5 million.
Recovering Stolen ALGO
Now Algorand is working with each affected user individually to provide all necessary help.
Meanwhile, ChangeNOW is keeping the intercepted ALGO and Algorand-based USDC and will further transfer them back to the compromised users in accordance with the platform’s return policies.
ChangeNOW’s innerly developed AML system proved to be efficient once again since it helped detect suspicious activity quickly and handle the issue. Earlier, ChangeNOW’s risk-prevention measures have already helped recover $19 million in fraud and hack-related losses.
This article has been prepared by ChangeNOW for information purposes only. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, charts, or other information contained herein are provided as general market information and do not constitute investment advice. ChangeNOW assumes no responsibilities for errors, inaccuracies, or omissions in this article, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. ChangeNOW.io is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price at $23,800, makes no major move after FOMC minutes
The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting from January 31 to February 1 were released with rather bearish expectations.
Uniswap Price Prediction: Goodbye bull market?
Uniswap price shows a sudden change of market behavior, likely leading to a strong move south. Traders should race themselves and consider how to manage their risk while engaging in an unconfirmed downtrend.
Assessing the chances of a Bitcoin price pullback due to FOMC minutes
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) slowed the pace of rate increases to 25 basis points (bps) at its latest meeting on February 1, which resulted in expectations of a dovish tenor from the Federal Reserve. However, subsequent data releases have resulted in an expected shift in tone to hawkish once again.
Shiba Inu price nears support where bulls can realizeze 25% upswing in SHIB
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has tanked over 4% since Tuesday as traders are getting worried about a potential plateau and rising inflation worldwide. Next to that, markets are reacting to another round of layoffs from a few big US companies, and more earnings are hitting the wires.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.