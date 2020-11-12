Breaking: Bitcoin smashes $16,000 hurdle in readiness for the run-up to $20,000

Bitcoin breaks out above $16,000 for the first time since 2018.

The rest of the cryptocurrency market is expected to follow Bitcoin’s footsteps, extending the bull cycle.

Bitcoin has topped the critical $16,000 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday. The flagship cryptocurrency appears to be on steroids, with the price action having lifted above $16,100. The Relative Strength Index also supports the breakout after bouncing off support at the midline.

BTC/USD daily chart

The upswing is expected to continue, especially with Bitcoin making a final leg up to its all-time high. Meanwhile, buyers must hold the price above $16,000 to have ample time for planning the next attack towards the coveted level at $20,000.