Breaking: Bitcoin price breaks above the $100K milestone

- Bitcoin broke above the $100K milestone on Thursday after its normal correction.
- The BTC rally was fueled by Trump’s announcement on Wednesday that Paul Atkins would replace Gary Gensler as SEC Chair.
- BTC enters a price discovery mode with a technical outlook suggesting a target of $113,000.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price breaks its all-time high (ATH) of $99,588, surpassing its $100K milestone on Thursday after recovering from its recent pullback since last week. On Wednesday, announcing that Paul Atkins would replace Gary Gensler as Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair added fuel to BTC’s rally. BTC has entered price discovery mode, with analysts eyeing a target of $113,000.
Donald Trump nominates Paul Atkins as the next SEC Chairman
President-elect Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he has nominated Patomak Global Partners CEO Paul Atkins as the next Chairman of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). This announcement positively impacted the crypto market, as Atkins is considered pro-crypto. Bitcoin’s price increased 2.8% on Wednesday, and the rally continued, surpassing the $100K milestone on Thursday.
Bitcoin breaks above the six-figure mark
Bitcoin price breaks above its ATH level of $99,588, surpassing its $100K milestone on Thursday after recovering from its recent pullback since last week. At the time of writing, it trades higher above $103,000.
If BTC continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally to retest its 141.40% Fibonacci extension level drawn from the November 4 low of $66,835 to the November 22 high of $99,588 at $113,147. A successful close above this level could extend an additional rally to retest its psychologically important $125K level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 72, trading above its overbought level of 70. Traders should be cautious when adding to their long positions because the chances of a price pullback are increasing. Still, the RSI is still pointing upwards, so there is the possibility that the rally continues and the indicator remains above the overbought level.
BTC/USDT daily chart
If BTC continues to decline, it could extend the correction to retest its $90,000 support level.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin price breaks above the $100K milestone
Bitcoin's price surpassed the $100K mark on Thursday after its recent pullback last week.The momentum indicator, the Relative Strength Index, indicates a continuation of the uptrend, while the technical outlook suggests a rally toward $125K.
Curve DAO price surges above $1, highest level since April 2023
Curve DAO extends gains by more than 30% on Wednesday, rallying 70% so far this week and reaching levels not seen since April 2023. On Tuesday, the announcement of CRV’s scrvUSD stablecoin launch on the Spectra ecosystem fueled the ongoing rally.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptomarket stabilizes after South Korea reverses martial law
Bitcoin hovers near $95,700 on Wednesday, signaling potential weakness as technical indicators suggest a decline, while Ethereum and Ripple stabilize near key levels, hinting at a possible rally following South Korea's reversal of martial law.
Ripple's XRP sees over $4 billion in profit-taking following surge in whale activity
Ripple's XRP is down 5% on Tuesday after news of South Korea declaring martial law sparked a surge in selling activity and significant profit-taking among investors. However, whales have stepped up buying pressure as the remittance-based token looks to stage a recovery.
Bitcoin: A healthy correction
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 7% correction earlier in the week, dropping to $90,791 on Tuesday before recovering to $97,000 by Friday. On-chain data suggests a modest rebound in institutional demand, with holders buying the dip. A recent report indicates BTC remains undervalued, projecting a potential rally toward $146K.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.