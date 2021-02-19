Breaking: Bitcoin price breaches $55,000 for the first time ever

Bitcoin price has just climbed above $55,000 across all exchanges for the first time in history.

The digital asset has reached a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion.

Despite the massive surge, many on-chain metrics suggest that the flagship cryptocurrency can rise even higher.

Bitcoin price has just hit $55,000 for the first time ever in what seems to be an unstoppable rally towards $100,000. The digital asset is trading at $55,152 at the time of writing and encounters no clear barriers ahead.

The digital asset has also reached a $1 trillion market capitalization for the first time ever which puts it in the top 5 of the list of largest companies by market capitalization close to Google's $1.4 trillion market cap.