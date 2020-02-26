Cryptocurrencies have been extending their slide, with Bitcoin dropping below the $9,000 mark. BTC/USD is now trading at the lowest since late January.

Ethereum has fallen to $230. Vitalik Buterin's brainchild has been struggling with persistent selling in recent days. Ripple's XRP is down to below $0.24. After topping $0.30, the crypto sphere's third digital coin in terms of market capitalization has shed around a quarter of its value.

The coronavirus outbreak has not resulted in flows going to cryptocurrencies. Gold, the yen and US bonds seem to benefit from the selling of stocks.

The next support lines are $8,870, $8,520, and $8,200. Resistance is at $9,300, $9,600, and $10,000.

Here is the move on the daily chart. The granddaddy of cryptocurrencies is succumbing to selling pressure.