Breaking: Bitcoin breaks $50,000 as momentum builds for another leg up

Bitcoin has, for the first time in history, broken above the $50,000 mark. The journey to this incredible milestone became apparent over the weekend, but bulls lost steam. The flagship cryptocurrency was forced to retreat to $46,000, allowing more buyers to join the bandwagon.
The break above $50,000 comes at a time; the entire cryptocurrency market is building momentum. For instance, Ethereum is back to trading above $1,800 while focusing on a breakout to $2,000.
Bitcoin must sustain the trend above $50,000 to continue with the remaining half of the journey to $100,000. For now, the least resistance path is upwards amid widespread gains across the market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
