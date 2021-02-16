Breaking: Bitcoin breaks $50,000 as momentum builds for another leg up

Bitcoin has, for the first time in history, broken above the $50,000 mark. The journey to this incredible milestone became apparent over the weekend, but bulls lost steam. The flagship cryptocurrency was forced to retreat to $46,000, allowing more buyers to join the bandwagon.

The break above $50,000 comes at a time; the entire cryptocurrency market is building momentum. For instance, Ethereum is back to trading above $1,800 while focusing on a breakout to $2,000.

Bitcoin must sustain the trend above $50,000 to continue with the remaining half of the journey to $100,000. For now, the least resistance path is upwards amid widespread gains across the market.