- According to the most recent announcement from Binance. XRP will be delisted on the Binance.US platform on January 13.
- Delisting will not affect users that need to claim FLR tokens in 2021.
The most popular exchange in the world just announced that it will delist XRP from its US branch on January 13, 2021, at 10 am EST. All deposits and trading will be suspended but users will still be able to withdraw their holdings.
Binance.US users will not be able to deposit XRP as of January 13, 2021 at 10am EST. XRP withdrawals will not be affected at this time. Please note: XRP withdrawals require a Tag/Memo.
This announcement follows Coinbase, OKCoin, and other exchanges delisting the digital asset. Many investors think other exchanges will follow soon, including Kraken and Huobi.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
