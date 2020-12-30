According to the most recent announcement from Binance. XRP will be delisted on the Binance.US platform on January 13.

Delisting will not affect users that need to claim FLR tokens in 2021.

The most popular exchange in the world just announced that it will delist XRP from its US branch on January 13, 2021, at 10 am EST. All deposits and trading will be suspended but users will still be able to withdraw their holdings.

Binance.US users will not be able to deposit XRP as of January 13, 2021 at 10am EST. XRP withdrawals will not be affected at this time. Please note: XRP withdrawals require a Tag/Memo.

This announcement follows Coinbase, OKCoin, and other exchanges delisting the digital asset. Many investors think other exchanges will follow soon, including Kraken and Huobi.