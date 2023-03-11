Breaking: Binance suspends conversion of USDC after Circle's banking partner Silicon Valley Bank collapses

- US-based stablecoin issuer Circle announced that it held its money in the now-defunct Silicon Valley Bank.
- In response to this development, Binance disabled the auto-conversion of USDC to BUSD due to high deposits.
- Circle's ambiguous statement at a time like this has caused more confusion among panicking participants.
Circle, the second-largest stablecoin issuer by market capitalization, announced that it holds 25% of USDC cash reserves are held in six banks which include the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Regulators shut down SVB on March 10. The ripple effect of this development is yet to be felt in the crypto ecosystem as Bitcoin price is 3.19% in the last six hours and currently trades at $20,588.
Circle holds cash reserves at the collapsed bank SVB
Circle, a US-based Stablecoin issuer, could be in serious trouble after one of its banking partners, SVB, shuttered after failing to raise capital.
Silicon Valley Bank is one of six banking partners Circle uses for managing the ~25% portion of USDC reserves held in cash. While we await clarity on how the FDIC receivership of SVB will impact its depositors, Circle & USDC continue to operate normally.https://t.co/NU82jnajjY— Circle (@circle) March 10, 2023
The update from Circle comes days after it dropped Silvergate Bank due to growing tensions. In response, Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced that they would halt the auto-conversion of USDC to BUSD as Circle's stablecoin de-pegs. USDC currently trades at $0.9819 as investors rush to convert their holdings to much safer options like Tether's USDT or Binance's BUSD.
Binance has temporarily suspended auto-conversion of USDC to BUSD due to current market conditions, specifically related to high inflows & the increasing burden to support the conversion.— Binance (@binance) March 11, 2023
This is a normal risk-management procedural step to take while we monitor the situation.
Confusion and crypto market turmoil
Based on Circile's statement, Galois Capital's Kevin Zhou initially estimated that $2.2 billion could be held at SVB, but due to the ambiguity of the statement concluded that the shortfall could only be around $100 million.
Might have read this wrong. Might be that some fraction of the 25% of reserves held in cash is held at SVB. In that case, probably a lot better of a situation. https://t.co/ZikYvff0Fq— Galois Capital (@Galois_Capital) March 11, 2023
This development from the second-largest stablecoin issuer with a market capitalization of $47 billion adds more pressure on the already bearish market conditions. One could even speculate that the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms are at risk as most of them operate with USDC as a base currency. The de-peg could cause some of these platforms to buckle underpressure and collapse. The after-effects of this news from Circle will be seen in the coming hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard.
Bitcoin miners join the selling spree, is $17,000 next for BTC price?
Bitcoin miners have been intensively reducing their BTC reserves. This is one of the factors driving the asset’s price lower. Sale of Bitcoin by miners has increased the selling pressure on BTC.
Ocean Protocol Price Prediction: OCEAN kickstarts a 61% crash
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) price took to an uptrend in early February, rising significantly during the first week before profit-takers interrupted the rally.
Can Justin Sun's $100 million save Huobi exchange from FTX's fate?
Justin Sun, advisor to Huobi and founder of TRON addressed user concerns on the flash crash of exchange’s native token HT. Sun blamed market behavior and leveraged liquidation for Huobi Token’s 93% flash crash on Thursday.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.