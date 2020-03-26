- Crypto-friendly Brave browser has teamed up with Binance to introduce in-browser trading.
- Brave users can now trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin on Binance through a built-in widget.
Recently, crypto-friendly browser Brave announced that it has partnered with Binance to introduce in-browser trading. The collaboration will now enable Brave users to trade crypto such as Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple and Litecoin on Binance through a built-in widget.
Brave CEO and co-founder Brendan Eich said:
By bringing a leading exchange like Binance directly into the browser, Brave is taking cryptocurrency trading mainstream and enabling users to conduct transactions with ease.
Brave noted that it would protect the privacy of its users by ensuring the widget is embedded remotely. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said:
The Binance widget on Brave’s privacy-oriented browser instills a safer way to buy and sell crypto and also reduces user friction to onboard, trade and interact with the Binance ecosystem.
As part of the launch, Brave users can access the widget on the browser’s “Nightly” desktop version. In April, the access will be expanded to its general desktop app and mobile versions will be available later on.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
