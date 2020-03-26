Crypto-friendly Brave browser has teamed up with Binance to introduce in-browser trading.

Brave users can now trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin on Binance through a built-in widget.

Recently, crypto-friendly browser Brave announced that it has partnered with Binance to introduce in-browser trading. The collaboration will now enable Brave users to trade crypto such as Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple and Litecoin on Binance through a built-in widget.

Brave CEO and co-founder Brendan Eich said:

By bringing a leading exchange like Binance directly into the browser, Brave is taking cryptocurrency trading mainstream and enabling users to conduct transactions with ease.

Brave noted that it would protect the privacy of its users by ensuring the widget is embedded remotely. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said:

The Binance widget on Brave’s privacy-oriented browser instills a safer way to buy and sell crypto and also reduces user friction to onboard, trade and interact with the Binance ecosystem.

As part of the launch, Brave users can access the widget on the browser’s “Nightly” desktop version. In April, the access will be expanded to its general desktop app and mobile versions will be available later on.