Bone ShibaSwap price peeks 15% as Shiba Inu ecosystem unleashes ‘gateway to something extraordinary’

Share:

Bone ShibaSwap price peeked 15% to record an intra-day high of $0.9219, outperforming all meme coins.

The move has seen BONE break through the key support barrier successfully in the tenth attempt this month.

It comes as Shiba Inu developers design the Shiba Hub, expected to integrate with the Shibarium network.

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) price is recounting what appears to be a recovery rally, after a 45% slump. The ascent is likely associated with the Shiba Inu ecosystem, whose developers are working to unleash a “gateway to something extraordinary,” according to Shiba Inu’s marketing specialist Lucie Sasnikova.

Also Read: Shiba Inu inspired meme coin BONE notes first rise following the 55% crash in two months

Bone ShibaSwap price rises on Shiba Inu announcement

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) price is up 15%, extending the recovery rally that began on Monday September 25. The move north is supported by the uptick indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), pointing to growing momentum. The position of bulls in this respect is bolstered by the steady flow of green histogram bars on the Awesome Oscillator (AO) as they swiftly move towards the positive side.

If momentum is sustained, Bone Shiba Swap price could extend the gains past the 50-, 100-, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at $1.0219, $1.0871, and $1.0983 levels respectively. A break and close above these levels could entice more long positions, with the ensuing demand pressure likely to send BONE to tag the supply zone at $1.2299.

BONE/USDT 1-day chart

Data from on-chain analytics platform IntoTheBlock shows a steady rise in the number of transactions, recording a 30% rise in 48 hours.

BONE transaction count, IntoTheBlock

This points to a growing interest in the token, an action that increases the odds of a continued move north.

On the downside, early profit-taking remains a threat, with traders who bought BONE at $0.7774 likely to start cashing in at current levels as Bone ShibaSwap price confronts the resistances presented by the EMAs. However, the likelihood of a continued move north supported by the RSI marinating the uptrend and the histograms’ deep green shade is likely to keep the less conservative traders interested.

If sellers have their say, Bone ShibaSwap price could pull south, with a break and close below $0.7774 invalidating the bullish outlook.

The Shiba Inu announcement that pumped BONE price

In a September 26 announcement, Shiba Inu’s marketing specialist Lucie Sasnikova revealed plans to deploy an app christened Shiba Hub, intended to revolutionize how people connect, share, and create.

Shiba Hub is not just another app. It's a gateway to something extraordinary.



Imagine being part of a community that is revolutionizing the way we connect, share, and create.



With Shiba Hub, you have the opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation, to be part of… pic.twitter.com/GFzoqYRxxa — | ✨Shibarium✨ (@LucieSHIB) September 26, 2023

Touted as a “gateway to something extraordinary,” Shiba Hub will position users at the forefront of innovation, creating something expected to have a lasting impact. The news appears to have boded well for BONE, a meme coin inspired by the Shiba Inu. It happens that the meme coin community, particularly SHIB holders continue to wait for their big break, with the value of the meme coin still regarded as relatively low. BONE is best known for being a token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.