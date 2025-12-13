TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Key Hyperunit whale expands Ethereum position amid weak prices

  • A popular Hyperunit whale has withdrawn $110 million from Binance to add to an Ethereum position worth over $540 million. 
  • The whale also holds Bitcoin and Solana longs worth $90 million and $33 million, respectively.
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana remain under pressure since the Fed's hawkish rate cut.
Key Hyperunit whale expands Ethereum position amid weak prices
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

A major crypto whale has opened a long position in Ethereum (ETH) worth more than half a billion dollars on the Hyperliquid exchange.

According to Arkham Intelligence data, the entity, popularly known as the $10 billion Hyperunit whale, pulled $110 million from Binance on Friday to add to an ETH position now worth over $540 million. The whale is holding an unrealized loss of $14.4 million on this position.

The Hyperunit whale also holds long positions in Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) worth $90 million and $33 million, respectively.

Known for turning $850 million in BTC accumulation into a $10 billion portfolio, the whale's action in the past few months has coincided with key price movements in the crypto market.

During the October crash, the whale executed BTC shorts totalling $485 million, gaining over $200 million as prices tumbled.

Bitcoin, Ethereum remain weak following Fed's action

The crypto market has been under pressure since the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a hawkish rate cut on Wednesday. Despite lowering rates by 25 basis points, the agency maintained a cautious tone, with Fed officials anticipating only one rate cut in 2026.

Bitcoin has declined by 4% since the decision, testing the $90,000 level at publication time on Friday.

Ethereum is down 4% over the past 24 hours, extending its loss since Wednesday to 8% after breaching the $3,100 level. Solana has also faced its fair share of loss, declining by 7% since the Fed's decision.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave (AAVE) price is trading above $204 at the time of writing on Friday and approaching the upper boundary of its descending parallel channel; a breakout from this structure would favor the bulls.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE stall amid warming retail demand

Meme Coins Price Prediction: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE stall amid warming retail demand

Meme coins, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), struggle to regain strength as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers. Derivatives data reveals fresh retail demand as Open Interest of DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE futures surge.

Terraform Do Kwon gets 15-year prison sentence for role in Terra-Luna $40 billion crash

Terraform Do Kwon gets 15-year prison sentence for role in Terra-Luna $40 billion crash

Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a New York federal court on Thursday for his role in organizing one of the largest cryptocurrency frauds in history.

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and ETH eyes breakout, XRP steadies at support

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and ETH eyes breakout, XRP steadies at support

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are nearing the key resistance levels at the time of writing on Friday, and a successful breakout could open the door for a fresh rally. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) is stabilizing around a crucial support zone, hinting at a potential rebound if buyers maintain control.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.