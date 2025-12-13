Key Hyperunit whale expands Ethereum position amid weak prices

A major crypto whale has opened a long position in Ethereum (ETH) worth more than half a billion dollars on the Hyperliquid exchange.

According to Arkham Intelligence data, the entity, popularly known as the $10 billion Hyperunit whale, pulled $110 million from Binance on Friday to add to an ETH position now worth over $540 million. The whale is holding an unrealized loss of $14.4 million on this position.

The Hyperunit whale also holds long positions in Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) worth $90 million and $33 million, respectively.

Known for turning $850 million in BTC accumulation into a $10 billion portfolio, the whale's action in the past few months has coincided with key price movements in the crypto market.

During the October crash, the whale executed BTC shorts totalling $485 million, gaining over $200 million as prices tumbled.

Bitcoin, Ethereum remain weak following Fed's action

The crypto market has been under pressure since the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a hawkish rate cut on Wednesday. Despite lowering rates by 25 basis points, the agency maintained a cautious tone, with Fed officials anticipating only one rate cut in 2026.

Bitcoin has declined by 4% since the decision, testing the $90,000 level at publication time on Friday.

Ethereum is down 4% over the past 24 hours, extending its loss since Wednesday to 8% after breaching the $3,100 level. Solana has also faced its fair share of loss, declining by 7% since the Fed's decision.