TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Meme Coins Price Prediction: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE stall amid warming retail demand

  • Dogecoin steadies after a 2% drop on Thursday within a consolidation range.
  • Shiba Inu holds ground at the local support trendline, aiming to challenge a long-standing resistance trendline.
  • Pepe struggles to reclaim the $0.00000500 psychological level, consolidating in a sideways range.
Meme Coins Price Prediction: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE stall amid warming retail demand
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Meme coins, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), struggle to regain strength as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers. Derivatives data reveals fresh retail demand as Open Interest of DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE futures surge. Still, Dogecoin and Pepe are stuck in a consolidation range while Shiba Inu struggles to break a long-standing resistance trendline. 

Retail rekindles interest in major meme coins

CoinGlass data shows that the DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE futures Open Interest (OI) – notional value of both long and short positions – has increased by 4%, 8%, and 3% to $1.48 billion, $84.82 million, and $253.52 million, respectively. This indicates that the retail interest in meme coins is increasing. 

DOGE recorded $2.56 million in long liquidations in the last 24 hours, outpacing $661,510 in short liquidations, suggesting a bearish tilt. However, the short liquidations in SHIB and PEPE during the same time period outpace the long liquidations, indicating a bullish bias.

Meme coins derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.
Meme coins derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass.

Dogecoin risks falling out of a consolidation range

Dogecoin trades near $0.1400 at press time on Friday, holding steady after a 2% drop the previous day. The meme coin trades within a consolidation range, extending from the November 21 low at $0.1332 to the November 26 high at $0.1568. 

A decisive close above $0.1568 would confirm the bullish breakout, which could extend the rally to the $0.1810 zone.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 41, steadily rising toward the midpoint, suggesting a decline in selling pressure. Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) rises toward the zero line, suggesting an underlying increase in bullish momentum. 

DOGE/USDT daily price chart.
DOGE/USDT daily price chart.

If DOGE slips below $0.1332, it could risk a steeper correction to the $0.1000 psychological support.

Shiba Inu rebounds from local support trendline, boosting breakout chances

Shiba Inu edges lower by nearly 1% at the time of writing on Friday, marking its third straight day in the red. However, the rebound from $0.00000817 (Thursday’s low) at the support trendline connecting the November 21 and December 1 lows indicates underlying demand for SHIB.

If SHIB slips below $0.00000817, it would nullify the support trendline, potentially extending the decline to the November 21 low at $0.00000755. 

The RSI on the daily chart is at 46, extending a lateral move, which indicates a lack of momentum at neutral levels. Meanwhile, the MACD and signal line struggle to stretch the uptrend toward the zero line as bullish momentum wanes.

SHIB/USDT daily logarithmic chart.
SHIB/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

To reinstate an uptrend, SHIB should surpass the overhead trendline connecting the highs of September 13 and October 6 at $0.00000900. A potential breakout rally could push SHIB prices to the $0.00001000 psychological level. 

Pepe’s downcycle in a range risks testing crucial support

Pepe holds steady within a consolidation range, stretching from the lows of November 4 and November 21 at $0.00000521 and $0.00000395, respectively. The meme coin is in a downcycle, risking a revisit to the $0.00000395 level.

Similar to SHIB, the RSI at 45 hovers in the neutral zone while MACD and signal line inch closer toward the positive territory.

PEPE/USDT daily price chart.
PEPE/USDT daily price chart.

Looking up, a potential rebound in PEPE above $0.00000521, confirming a bullish breakout of the range, could test the $0.00000650 supply zone. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI declines as core team offloads 2 million tokens

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI declines as core team offloads 2 million tokens

Pi Network (PI) edges lower by 3% at press time on Thursday, marking its fifth consecutive day of losses. A transfer of 2 million PI tokens from the liquidity reserve, part of the Pi core team wallets, bolsters the bearish sentiment.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

Cardano (ADA) extends losses by 5% at press time on Thursday, following the 3% decline on the previous day and breaking the local resistance trendline. Derivatives data indicate a bearish shift in the narrative, as Open Interest and the number of active long positions decline.

Sei Price Forecast: SEI slips despite volume surge as Xiaomi partnership boosts adoption outlook

Sei Price Forecast: SEI slips despite volume surge as Xiaomi partnership boosts adoption outlook

Sei (SEI) price trades in red, below $0.137 at the time of writing on Thursday, after retesting its key resistance level the previous day. Despite the pullback, on-chain data and market sentiment remain bullish.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 