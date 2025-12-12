TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Ripple, Circle and others receive conditional approval for US banking charter

  • Ripple and Circle received the approval for their respective entities, Ripple National Trust Bank and First National Digital Currency Bank.
  • BitGo said it has met the OCC's condition for full approval and is now a federally chartered bank.
  • The crypto industry has operated in a soft regulatory environment under President Trump's administration.
Ripple, Circle and others receive conditional approval for US banking charter
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

The US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announced on Friday that it has conditionally approved national bank trust charters for several digital asset firms.

Ripple and Circle received the approval for their respective entities, Ripple National Trust Bank and First National Digital Currency Bank. Meanwhile, BitGo Bank and Trust, Fidelity Digital Assets, and Paxos Trust Company received conditional approval to convert from state trust companies to national trust banks. The companies will gain full approval after "meeting the OCC's conditions."

A national bank trust charter enables these firms to operate as regulated banks that hold clients' assets, but they cannot accept cash deposits or engage in lending.

"New entrants into the federal banking sector are good for consumers, the banking industry and the economy," said Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan V. Gould.

BitGo gets full approval, now a federally chartered bank

BitGo confirmed a few hours after the announcement that it had met the OCC's conditions for full approval and is now a federally chartered bank. Prior to the announcement, Anchorage Digital was the only crypto firm with a national bank charter.

"Regulators are responsibly bringing digital asset companies into the financial system to unlock new assets, new markets, and 24x7 global payments," wrote BitGo CEO and cofounder Mike Belshe in a Friday X post.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse also praised the move, calling it a "massive step forward," for the firm's RLUSD stablecoin, which will now have federal and state oversight.

The move comes as the crypto industry has experienced a soft regulatory environment under President Donald Trump's administration. The passage of the GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulation this year marked a key milestone for crypto firms.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave (AAVE) price is trading above $204 at the time of writing on Friday and approaching the upper boundary of its descending parallel channel; a breakout from this structure would favor the bulls.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE stall amid warming retail demand

Meme Coins Price Prediction: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE stall amid warming retail demand

Meme coins, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), struggle to regain strength as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers. Derivatives data reveals fresh retail demand as Open Interest of DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE futures surge.

Terraform Do Kwon gets 15-year prison sentence for role in Terra-Luna $40 billion crash

Terraform Do Kwon gets 15-year prison sentence for role in Terra-Luna $40 billion crash

Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a New York federal court on Thursday for his role in organizing one of the largest cryptocurrency frauds in history.

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and ETH eyes breakout, XRP steadies at support

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and ETH eyes breakout, XRP steadies at support

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are nearing the key resistance levels at the time of writing on Friday, and a successful breakout could open the door for a fresh rally. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) is stabilizing around a crucial support zone, hinting at a potential rebound if buyers maintain control.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.