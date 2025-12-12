TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

  • Aave price continues to trade within a descending parallel channel pattern, with a breakout potentially paving the way for an upward move.
  • On-chain and derivatives data indicate bullish sentiment, with large whale orders, cooling conditions, and buy-side dominance.
  • The technical setup supports a potential breakout, with the pattern’s measured target near $296.
Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Aave (AAVE) price is trading above $204 at the time of writing on Friday and approaching the upper boundary of its descending parallel channel; a breakout from this structure would favor the bulls. Moreover, on-chain and derivatives data also support bullish sentiment, while the pattern’s technical target suggests a rally above $296.

Aave’s on-chain and derivatives data show a bullish bias

CryptoQuant’s summary data also supports the bullish outlook, as Aave’s spot and futures markets show large whale orders, cooling conditions, and buy dominance. These factors signal a potential rally in the upcoming days.

On the derivatives side, Aave’s funding rate data also support signs of a rally. According to Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data, the number of traders betting that the price of Aave will slide further is lower than those anticipating a price increase.

The metric has flipped to a positive rate on Wednesday and stands at 0.0088% on Thursday, indicating that longs are paying shorts. Historically, as shown in the chart below, when the funding rates have flipped from negative to positive, Aave’s price has rallied sharply.

Aave funding rates chart. Source: Coinglass

Additionally, Aave’s long-to-short ratio reads 1.01 on Thursday, nearing the monthly high. This ratio, above one, reflects bullish sentiment in the markets, as more traders are betting on the asset price to rally.

Aave long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

Aave Price Forecast: Aave nears upper trendline, eyes bullish breakout

Aave price trades within a descending parallel channel pattern (formed by connecting multiple highs and lows with two trendlines). At the time of writing on Friday, AAVE is approaching the upper boundary of this channel, and a breakout above it would signal a potential bullish shift.

If buyers push the price above the trendline, the measured move—based on the channel’s width—points to a technical target of $296.14.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 57, above the neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum gaining traction. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover, which remains intact, further supporting the bullish thesis.

AAVE/USDT daily chart 

Looking up, if AAVE faces a rejection from the upper trendline boundary, it could extend the decline toward the daily support level at $201.08.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana dips as hawkish Fed cuts dampen market sentiment

Solana (SOL) price is trading below $130 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected at the upper boundary of its falling wedge pattern. The broader market weakness following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish rate cut has added to downside momentum.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI declines as core team offloads 2 million tokens

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI declines as core team offloads 2 million tokens

Pi Network (PI) edges lower by 3% at press time on Thursday, marking its fifth consecutive day of losses. A transfer of 2 million PI tokens from the liquidity reserve, part of the Pi core team wallets, bolsters the bearish sentiment.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flips bearish as derivatives markets flout network growth

Cardano (ADA) extends losses by 5% at press time on Thursday, following the 3% decline on the previous day and breaking the local resistance trendline. Derivatives data indicate a bearish shift in the narrative, as Open Interest and the number of active long positions decline.

Sei Price Forecast: SEI slips despite volume surge as Xiaomi partnership boosts adoption outlook

Sei Price Forecast: SEI slips despite volume surge as Xiaomi partnership boosts adoption outlook

Sei (SEI) price trades in red, below $0.137 at the time of writing on Thursday, after retesting its key resistance level the previous day. Despite the pullback, on-chain data and market sentiment remain bullish.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 