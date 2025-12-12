TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH breaches $3,100 as accumulation and whale buying persist

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH breaches $3,100 as accumulation and whale buying persist
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Ethereum price today: $3,090

  • Ethereum accumulation addresses scooped up 3.24 million ETH in November.
  • Whales have increased their balance by 480,000 ETH between last Sunday and Thursday.
  • ETH faltered at the 50-day EMA and has breached the $3,100 support level.

Ethereum (ETH) saw a 3% decline on Friday, briefly falling below $3,100 despite a strong buying activity across whale and accumulation addresses.

Accumulation addresses and whales remained active buyers during ETH's 45% drawdown

Ethereum is seeing one of its strongest accumulation trends. In November alone, accumulation addresses scooped 3.24 million ETH, their highest monthly inflow in 2025, according to CryptoQuant data.

ETH Balance on Accumulation Addresses. Source: CryptoQuant

Accumulation addresses are wallets with no record of selling activity — mostly dominated by newly created accounts.

The trend has extended into December, with these addresses receiving inflows of over 1.6 million ETH so far this month.

The increased buying activity coincides with a steep drawdown in ETH, where it fell by nearly 45% from $4,755 on October 7 to a low of $2,623 on November 21. The move signals a strong buy-the-dip attitude among this cohort, especially as prices approached their average cost basis.

CryptoQuant data show that the average cost basis of accumulation addresses has served as a support level for ETH in 2025. Notably, ETH bounced at this level on November 21 and December 1.

ETH Realized Price for Accumulation Addresses. Source: CryptoQuant

The same price range aligns with the average cost of whales with a balance of 10,000-100,000 ETH. This cohort added 1.4 million ETH to their holdings in November.

ETH Balance by Holder Value (10K-100K). Source: CryptoQuant

After a brief distribution last week, they've stepped on the gas, accumulating 480,000 ETH between Sunday and Thursday.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH falters at 50-day EMA, breaches $3,100

Ethereum saw $139.2 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, led by $113.8 million in long liquidations, per Coinglass data.

ETH faltered at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and has breached support near $3,100. The top altcoin could fall toward $2,380 if the decline continues and ETH fails to find support at an ascending trendline extending from December 2 or the $2,850 key level.

ETH/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are on a downtrend, testing their neutral levels. A firm decline below their neutral levels could accelerate the bearish momentum.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE primed for breakout as bullish signals strengthen

Aave (AAVE) price is trading above $204 at the time of writing on Friday and approaching the upper boundary of its descending parallel channel; a breakout from this structure would favor the bulls.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE stall amid warming retail demand

Meme Coins Price Prediction: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE stall amid warming retail demand

Meme coins, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), struggle to regain strength as the broader cryptocurrency market recovers. Derivatives data reveals fresh retail demand as Open Interest of DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE futures surge.

Terraform Do Kwon gets 15-year prison sentence for role in Terra-Luna $40 billion crash

Terraform Do Kwon gets 15-year prison sentence for role in Terra-Luna $40 billion crash

Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a New York federal court on Thursday for his role in organizing one of the largest cryptocurrency frauds in history.

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and ETH eyes breakout, XRP steadies at support

Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and ETH eyes breakout, XRP steadies at support

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are nearing the key resistance levels at the time of writing on Friday, and a successful breakout could open the door for a fresh rally. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) is stabilizing around a crucial support zone, hinting at a potential rebound if buyers maintain control.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.