BNB price eyes bullish breakout, open interest in Binance Coin is on the rise

- BNB price has climbed over 4% in the past week, despite legal challenges faced by Binance.
- Open interest in Binance Coin climbed 31% in the past month, indicating that new buyers are interested in BNB.
- BNB price rally past the $260 level could confirm a bullish breakout in the asset.
Binance’s native token Binance Coin (BNB) yielded over 7% weekly gains, the asset is likely to sustain its uptrend, according to on-chain metrics.
While Binance navigates legal challenges, following its $4.3 billion settlement, the exchange’s native token is in an uptrend. BNB is likely to emerge resilient to the regulatory developments against the exchange, posting consistent gains for holders.
Also read: XRP price sustains above $0.60 as Ripple roadmap prevents the SEC from circumventing securities law
BNB on-chain metrics support bullish outlook
Three on-chain metrics, Volume, Social Dominance and Open Interest in USD signal that BNB price gains are likely sustainable. BNB volume spikes correspond with local tops in the asset’s price, according to data from Santiment. Between November 12 and December 12, spikes in BNB volume have coincided with local tops in BNB price.
BNB Volume and price. Source: Santiment
Binance’s native token’s social dominance typically rises with increases in BNB price, as seen in the Santiment chart. This occurred on several occasions in the past six months. The social dominance of the asset is a key indicator of its relevance and adoption among market participants.
BNB’s social dominance is in an uptrend that started on December 5, 2023, as seen in the chart below.
Social dominance (BNB). Source: Santiment
Another key metric, Open Interest (OI), can be used to identify whether there is demand for an asset. This has been rising since November 12. In the past month, OI increased nearly 31% according to Santiment data and BNB price gains are likely supported by demand from new buyers in the market.
BNB Open Interest (USD). Source: Santiment
Analysts predict bullish breakout in BNB
Ali, a crypto analyst on social media platform X notes that a close above $260 could confirm a bullish breakout in Binance’s native token. Until BNB price breaks past this level, it is “wise to hold steady” according to the analyst.
Despite facing legal challenges, #Binance might emerge more resilient. Still, keep an eye on #BinanceCoin as $BNB forms a descending triangle on the weekly chart.— Ali (@ali_charts) December 10, 2023
Watch for a close above $260 to confirm a bullish #BNB breakout. Until then, it might be wise to hold steady! pic.twitter.com/Wal9CDRfiP
At the time of writing, BNB price is $250.60 and the asset has rallied nearly 2% in the past 24 hours.
Binance to discontinue support for BUSD on December 15
Binance is set to discontinue support for Paxos’ stablecoin, branded as Binance USD (BUSD), from December 15, according to an announcement from the exchange. The issuer, Paxos, halted the minting of new BUSD tokens and stated that existing BUSD tokens are redeemable 1:1 till February 2024.
Binance urged its users to convert BUSD to other stablecoins or redeem them before the exchange pulls support. The move is Binance’s response to BUSD being labeled as a security by the US SEC in June 2023. In a lawsuit filed against Binance, the regulator labeled the stablecoin a security and Binance distanced itself from the stablecoin, eventually pulling support altogether for BUSD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price attempts recovery after 10% slump for UNI even as network unveils new updates
Uniswap followed beat Bitcoin in the December 10 crash, having started its own on December 9, in what culminated in a 14% drop. However, recovery efforts are already in play, drawing tailwinds from new product and feature releases expected to influence more capital inflow into the UNI market.
Google revises advertising guidelines empowering “crypto trusts” ahead of spot Bitcoin ETF approval
One of the biggest bullish crypto waves is expected to arrive by the beginning of 2024 as the SEC is likely to approve the spot Bitcoin ETF applications. The potential impact of this is being embraced by even the likes of Google, which is amending its policies to make the most of this event.
Dogecoin price crashes 7% hours after Elon Musk reacts to DOGE founder mocking the bears
Dogecoin price could not escape the effect of Bitcoin whale selling on Monday as the meme coin crashed along with the rest of the crypto market. While the crash itself was not surprising, the events that preceded it were, as the meme coin's founder, in a way, transpired, the big red candlestick.
SOL traders lose nearly $20 million in long liquidations as Solana price crashes by almost 13%
Solana price did not escape the bearish impact of Bitcoin whales selling as the altcoin noted a crash on Monday. Unprecedented, the sudden drop in price took a toll on the traders who were pining for further increases after SOL became one of the best-performing assets of 2023.
BTC uptrend capped by supply barrier at $43,860 as FOMO fails to suffice
Bitcoin (BTC) price uptrend has sustained since mid-September on the weekly timeframe but has since slowed down following the lack of tailwinds to drive the market. All along, narratives, themes and speculation were the driving factors, inspiring a wave of fear of missing out (FOMO) in the market. As it turns out, FOMO is not enough anymore.