Adam Back, the CEO of Blockstream, has denied the rumors about him being Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin.

In Back’s opinion, leaving anonymous was the wisest thing that creator of Bitcoin did.

Back wants the community to focus on Bitcoin’s future instead of wondering who Satoshi is.

Adam Back, the CEO of Blockstream, has officially denied the rumors about him being Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin. Back is the inventor of hashcash (used in Bitcoin mining) and has a Ph.D. in Computer Science. He describes himself as a cypherpunk and a cryptographer. His immense expertise in the field puts him in a small group of individuals who could know or be Nakamoto.

A Twitter user @ggmesh alleged Adam Back of being the creator of Bitcoin. A part of his statement reads:

It is inconceivable a man of your background would have ignored bitcoin for so many years (during an academic hiatus from 2005-10 when you moved to a tax haven). Unless you are its creator.

Back denied these accusations. According to him, all credible people have clarified that they’re not Nakamoto and the people pretending to be him are non-credible. In Back’s opinion, leaving anonymous was the wisest thing the creator did.

Back believes that Bitcoin is better as a decentralized digital asset without a founder. “We are all Satoshi,” he added. He asked the community to focus on Bitcoin’s future instead of wondering who Satoshi is.