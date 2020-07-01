- Adam Back, the CEO of Blockstream, has denied the rumors about him being Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin.
- In Back’s opinion, leaving anonymous was the wisest thing that creator of Bitcoin did.
- Back wants the community to focus on Bitcoin’s future instead of wondering who Satoshi is.
Adam Back, the CEO of Blockstream, has officially denied the rumors about him being Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin. Back is the inventor of hashcash (used in Bitcoin mining) and has a Ph.D. in Computer Science. He describes himself as a cypherpunk and a cryptographer. His immense expertise in the field puts him in a small group of individuals who could know or be Nakamoto.
A Twitter user @ggmesh alleged Adam Back of being the creator of Bitcoin. A part of his statement reads:
It is inconceivable a man of your background would have ignored bitcoin for so many years (during an academic hiatus from 2005-10 when you moved to a tax haven). Unless you are its creator.
Back denied these accusations. According to him, all credible people have clarified that they’re not Nakamoto and the people pretending to be him are non-credible. In Back’s opinion, leaving anonymous was the wisest thing the creator did.
Back believes that Bitcoin is better as a decentralized digital asset without a founder. “We are all Satoshi,” he added. He asked the community to focus on Bitcoin’s future instead of wondering who Satoshi is.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD risks return to $8,900
Bitcoin bulls are working around the clock to escape the bear traps between $9,000 and $9,200. Gains heading to $9,200 have become unsustainable while support at $9,100 is not strong enough to guarantee ...
XRP/USD sits on top of the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band
XRP/USD has dropped from $0.1754 to $0.1746 as markets opened this Wednesday. The bears have remained in control for the second straight day as XRP/USD continues to flirt with ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD is still plummeting to $200
Ethereum price hit a wall at $230 in this week’s staged recovery. Bulls have been forced to seek refuge at the initial support ($225). The crypto’s immediate downside is supported by the 50-day SMA. Meanwhile, ETH/USD is trading at $225.48 amid consolidation across ...
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD stuck in a range despite being in the green
Monero is among the few if not the only cryptocurrency in the green during the Asian session on Wednesday. Consolidation has become the domineering trend this week. Cryptoassets, led by the largest trading pair BTC/USD are dealing with ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.