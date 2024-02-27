- Blast, an extension of the Blur NFT marketplace, has over 150,000 community members.
- Blast’s Total Value Locked reached $2 billion ahead of its February 29 mainnet launch.
- BLUR price notes a slight decline on Tuesday in a sell-the-news move by holders.
Blast, a project designed to support Blur with Layer 2 solutions, is close to its mainnet launch on February 29. Market participants have locked over $2 billion in crypto assets in Blast’s bridge to earn yield and Blast points.
Also read: Blast Layer 2 locks users’ $568 million for three months, drawing criticism from Paradigm
Blast prepares for mainnet launch on February 29
Blast, an Ethereum Layer 2 chain that was designed to support the Blur NFT marketplace, is ready for its mainnet launch on Thursday, February 29. The chain was designed to boost both platforms.
Blast has reached $2 Billion in TVL.— Blast (@Blast_L2) February 27, 2024
157,638 community members are now earning yield + Blast Points.
Stay tuned for Mainnet, February 29! pic.twitter.com/qHUYTHhupg
Between November 2023 and February 2024, Blast has secured over $2 billion in TVL from assets sent by market participants to Blast’s bridge. According to data from DeFiLlama, Blast’s TVL is $2.157 billion on February 27.
Blast TVL as seen on DeFiLlama. Source: DeFiLlama
The Blast community has 157,638 members who are earning yield and points. Blast’s program offered Blast Points to users for staking their assets and for referring new users. The staked assets were to remain locked until mainnet launch in February 2024.
Some crypto experts criticized the project for its “pyramid scheme-like” marketing program. However, so far, the project has kept up its schedule, and it is ready to release its mainnet as planned on February 29.
BLUR, the token of the NFT marketplace, price dipped nearly 5% in the past week, leading up to Blast mainnet release. The mainnet release could turn out to be a “sell-the-news” event and see BLUR holders shed their asset holdings closer to the event and immediately after. This could push BLUR price lower.
At the time of writing, BLUR price is $0.7425.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price outlook as MicroStrategy buys 3,000 BTC just 52 days before halving
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to ride on the exchange-traded funds (ETF) theme, as markets count the days to the halving, 52 days out (just about seven to eight) weeks). Meanwhile, Microstrategy has taken advantage of the current lull in the market to grow its BTC portfolio with yet another volumnous purchase for the second time in the month.
Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE is an outlier with over 15% gains as meme coins post single-digit surges
Pepe coin (PEPE) price is trading with a strong bullish bias, outperforming the meme coin top four, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Bonk Inu (BONK), which are up by single digits. Meme coins appear to be rallying after the Bitcoin price showed strength.
BTC ETF AUM could surpass Gold, expert says, amid enthusiasm for new investment funds
In a landmark decision on January 10, the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approved multiple spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a single go. Almost seven weeks down the line, the theme continues to drive the cryptocurrency market, giving investors the train to ride on as markets prepare for the BTC halving in 52 days.
Cardano price notes further decline, report reveals ADA ecosystem is plagued with dead coins
Cardano price continued its decline on Monday. ADA price dropped nearly 3% in the past 24 hours. In a recent report by Alpha Quest, the protocol ranks in the top 10 blockchains that host dead coins.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.