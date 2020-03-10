- Bitcoin attempts a recovery, but the upside momentum is weak.
- Experts believe that the market is plagued by black swan events.
While Bitcoin may be fine in the long run, the short-term situation looks worrisome even for strong cryptocurrency supporters. The first digital asset dropped to $7,633 on Monday amid major sell-off on the financial markets caused by oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,110, off the recent low. However, the upside momentum is not sustainable enough yet. BTC/USD has gained about 1.5% in recent 24 hours, while its market share edged above 64.0%.
BTC move above $8,000 may be considered as a positive signal, however, as we have already reported, a cluster of trades placed around $8,700 may stop the recovery and push the price back towards the support area.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin critics rejoice
A weak recovery provokes many critical comments from Bitcoin bashers like Peter Schiff who came up with another batch of negative comments, pointing out that Bitcoin could not be regarded as a secure store of value or compared to gold. He also emphasized that Bitcoin had no meaningful use cases.
Bitcoin was created after the 2008 financial crisis and hodlers always assumed that it would be the safe-haven of choice during the next. Looks like they assumed wrong. If #Bitcoin is not a currency, not a store of value, and not a safe haven, then what is it and why own it?
This is something that could have been expected from someone like Schiff, who is a longstanding Bitcoin hater; meanwhile a cryptocurrency trader Willy Woo also believes that the situation is abnormal for the market. Recently, he shared his views on Twitter, saying that the industry was suffering from a black swan events.
This is a chart of on-chain "investor activity" right now. Long term looks solid. Short term is very weird, normally it's smooth oscillations, not anymore, it's like something hit it (#COVID19?), it's fizzing out. Waiting for this to reverse before we put in a bottom. Maybe soon.
Notably, John Bollinger and Brian Armstrong from Coinbase were also shocked to see the market react like this. According to the creator of a famous technical indicator, Bitcoin should not have behaved like this.
Bitcoin falls victim to the COVID-19 panic. I truly did not see that coming, I thought it might act as a safe haven asset.
However, many experts point out that Bitcoin is only 11 years old, which means that it may not be as widely trusted as gold to withstand such calamitous times.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin unrelenting in the journey to $100,000
The cryptocurrency market continues to dump on the third day in a row. However, there is some semblance of calm across the board. The total market capitalization according to the data by CoinMarketCap has dropped from $228 billion (posted on Monday) to $225 billion at the time of writing.
Dash Price Market Update: DASH/USD bulls charge towards descending channel resistance
Dash price continues to trim the gains accrued in 2020 within the confines of a descending channel. The widespread bearish pressure on the market over the weekend is yet to be ousted.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls desperate to get the price back above $200.00
Ethereum (ETH) dropped below $200.00 handle to trade at $199.10 by press time. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $21.9 billion, has lost over 3% amid the increased bearish momentum on the market.
XRP/USD settles above $0.2000 amid growing liquidity transactions activity
According to XRPL Monitor, several huge transactions have been registered on XRP ledger during the recent days. Thus, 20 million XRP has been transferred between Japanese Bitbank accounts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls wrestled out control over the market and hit the pause button
The first digital coin bottomed at $8,400 on Monday and resumed the recovery in the middle of the week.