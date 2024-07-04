- Bittensor released a report stating the cause of its $8 million network breach.
- Opentensor Foundation traced the breach to a compromised PYPi package uploaded onto the network.
- TAO is currently down more than 3% in the past 24 hours.
In a report on Thursday, Bittensor (TAO) revealed that a malicious PYPi package disguised as an authentic Bittensor package caused its $8 million network breach. Following the report, TAO is down over 3%, stretching its weekly losses to about 20%.
TAO down amid resolution of Bittensor security breach
The Opentensor Foundation, the organization behind decentralized protocol Bittensor, released a report that unveiled the cause of its network's attack on Tuesday.
The report stated that the security flaw that resulted in an $8 million breach on Bittensor wallets originated from a malevolent upload masquerading as a legitimate Bittensor package, opening the door for a heist on the network.
The attack started around 7:06 PM. UTC on Tuesday, with the attacker shipping money from the compromised Bittensor wallets and transferring it to their own.
At 7:26 PM, the Opentensor Foundation discovered the anomaly and suspended all transactions by putting the network validators in "safe mode" behind a firewall to prevent further exposure to the attack.
Upon nullification of the attack, the team discovered the victims of the attack to be participants who either used or downloaded the Bittensor PYPi Package Manager 6.12.2 between May 22 and May 29. Users who staked, stored their funds during the process, or used a third-party application may have been affected.
Following the report, Bittensor's native token TAO is down more than 3% in the past 24 hours, stretching its weekly losses to 20%.
TAO has been declining for over a month, shedding more than 40% of its value in the process. The recent security breach could strengthen bearish sentiment surrounding TAO, leading to potential further price declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin crumbles under German government transfers, Ethereum and Ripple erase gains
Bitcoin trades below $57,100 on Thursday as German government transfers continue, $76 million BTC moved to exchanges. Ethereum trades near $3,100 ahead of the upcoming SEC decision on the Spot Ethereum ETF.
Ripple traders take over $75 million in losses in July, XRP drops below key support
Ripple (XRP) price is under fresh selling pressure and tests key support at the June 7 low of $0.4508 on Thursday as whales are likely capitulating, according to on-chain data.
Bitcoin price declines as supply on exchanges rises
Bitcoin faced rejection at the daily resistance level of $63,956 on Monday, resulting in a 4.2% decline over the next two days. BTC’s price extends its downward move and falls below $58,000 on Thursday, adding more than 4% losses in the day.
Worldcoin is poised for 17% rally as as technical indicators signal bullish momentum
Worldcoin price finds support and bounces 9% from the weekly support level around $2.183. Technical analysis shows that WLD has formed a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator.
Bitcoin: BTC price correction could end in July, according to seasonal data
Bitcoin (BTC) price appears poised for a decline this week, influenced by slight outflows in US spot ETFs, selling activity among BTC miners, and a combined transfer of 4,690.28 BTC to centralized exchanges by the US and German governments.