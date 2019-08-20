BitMEX exchange narrows access to 3 jurisdictions: Seychelles, Hong Kong and Bermuda

- BitMEX jurisdiction restriction will ensure funds safety and platform stability.
- The list of restricted jurisdictions has risen to 11 including the United States.
Seychelles registered BitMEX cryptocurrency derivatives exchange has communicated the decision to restrict access to the platform to only three jurisdictions. The announcement released on Monday said that the decision was a pro-active reaction to guarantee safe custody of customer funds. In addition, this will help to improve exchanges stability.
The jurisdictions currently allowed are Seychelles, Hong Kong, and Bermuda. The restriction has been executed by BitMEX parent company referred to as HDR Global Trading Limited. This will also ensure that BitMEX staff do not interfere with trading operations on the exchange.
“The increased involvement of regulators with all the major players in the industry is not only to be expected, it is to be welcomed. It is the mission of good regulators to ensure that honest citizens are not being cheated.”
“For this reason, we have decided to restrict access to BitMEX for users in the jurisdictions in which HDR-affiliated employees and offices are located,” the announcement explained.
The list of restricted jurisdictions has risen to 11 including the United States, Cuba, Crimea, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, the province of Québec in Canada, Syria and Sevastopol.
Bitcoin is reported to be under investigation by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for illegally allowing the United States residents to trade on the platform. At the moment, BitMEX does not have regulatory permits and licenses to offer trading services in the US.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD vulnerable trading underneath $10,000, as price smashes out of bearish flag
Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in negative territory, nursing steep losses of some 7% in the session. The bear market continues to drag prices down across the board, with a lack of slowdown in sight.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD recovery dealt a massive blow, capped under $0.27
Ripple bears continue to drill holes in key support areas. Last week’s attempt to correct above $0.3 hurdle miserably failed to gain traction above $0.29. For this reason, the price action that followed has been strongly bearish endangering viable support areas.
Ethereum market update: ETH smacks bulls in the face following trendline break
The bearish wave is not slowing down for the second day in a row. Ethereum’s failure to break above $205 hurdles seems to have killed bull’s confidence in the recovery.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD testing critical $70 zone to the downside
The founder of Litecoin (LTC), Charlie Lee, recently provided an update with regards to the implementation of MimbleWimble on the Litecoin network. The design is at present being worked on, as per his recent tweets:
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...