Bitcoin.com, a website previously focused on covering Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and general cryptocurrencies news, announced the launch of its own digital assets exchange.
Per the announcement published on Sept. 2, the platform “will host a slew of trading pairs including popular cryptocurrencies like litecoin (LTC), ripple (XRP), tron (TRX), zcash (ZEC), stellar (XLM), and EOS.” It is also noted:
“Exchange.Bitcoin.com will have markets denominated in base currencies like bitcoin cash (BCH), ethereum (ETH), bitcoin core (BTC), and tether (USDT).”
Always aim high
Managing director of Bitcoin.com exchange Danish Chaudhry told industry news outlet Decrypt that the platform “is hoping to compete against the bigger, more established exchanges, such as Coinbase and Binance by catering to its base.” He also claimed:
“Bitcoin.com is one of the most trusted brands in the industry.”
To attract new users to its exchange platform, Bitcoin.com also offers a few promotional benefits. For example, it is promised that “new accounts will get paid to trade by benefiting from negative 0.3% trading fees for the next three months.”
Month of permutations
As Cointelegraph reported on Aug. 2, Bitcoin.com has appointed Stefan Rust as the company’s new chief executive officer as Roger Ver left the post.
Ver, however, will not be completely gone, but will serve as Bitcoin.com’s executive chairman. The announcement did not clarify what duties this role will entail.
On Aug. 20, Bitcoin Twitter handle with one million followers renounced Bitcoin Cash. At the time, Bitcoin’s best-known names played a guessing game after one of the industry’s most controversial Twitter accounts changed its views overnight.
