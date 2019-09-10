Bitcoin will “be over $20k by year-end” predicts ShapeShift CEO Erik Voorhees

Bitcoin is ripe for new all-time highs by the end of 2019 while 2020 is the bubble cycle.

Everyone should own a piece of the Bitcoin pie according to Voorhees.

Bitcoin is hovering above $10,000 at the time of writing but the CEO of ShapeShift, a crypto startup exchange sees the largest crypto by market capitalization hitting $20,000 by the end of 2019.

“I think we’ll be over $20k by year-end, and 2020 will be the next bubble cycle (regardless of halving). However, I make lots of price predictions because it’s fun, and I’m usually wrong.”

While speaking to Ethereum World News, Erik Voorhees expressed his bullish sentiments for Bitcoin. He even urges all people to own some Bitcoin as its long-term picture is bullish. He even advices traders to hold positions longer.

He continued:

“Crypto is a long-term project, and always extremely speculative. Everyone should own some, and they should assume it’ll go to zero. When they’re comfortable with that, then they’re ready.”

The CEO added that a world where Bitcoin is the only digital asset is a poorer world. He urges that Bitcoin maximalist to stop rooting for only BTC and give attention to various altcoins as well. Although he failed to mention the specific altcoins he said that “there are at least 5-10 other than Bitcoin which are worth attention.”

