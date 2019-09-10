Bitcoin will “be over $20k by year-end” predicts ShapeShift CEO Erik Voorhees

- Bitcoin is ripe for new all-time highs by the end of 2019 while 2020 is the bubble cycle.
- Everyone should own a piece of the Bitcoin pie according to Voorhees.
Bitcoin is hovering above $10,000 at the time of writing but the CEO of ShapeShift, a crypto startup exchange sees the largest crypto by market capitalization hitting $20,000 by the end of 2019.
“I think we’ll be over $20k by year-end, and 2020 will be the next bubble cycle (regardless of halving). However, I make lots of price predictions because it’s fun, and I’m usually wrong.”
While speaking to Ethereum World News, Erik Voorhees expressed his bullish sentiments for Bitcoin. He even urges all people to own some Bitcoin as its long-term picture is bullish. He even advices traders to hold positions longer.
He continued:
“Crypto is a long-term project, and always extremely speculative. Everyone should own some, and they should assume it’ll go to zero. When they’re comfortable with that, then they’re ready.”
The CEO added that a world where Bitcoin is the only digital asset is a poorer world. He urges that Bitcoin maximalist to stop rooting for only BTC and give attention to various altcoins as well. Although he failed to mention the specific altcoins he said that “there are at least 5-10 other than Bitcoin which are worth attention.”
Read more: Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin ETF is apparent, Ethereum and Ripple recover slightly
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sees only one prominent support level on the downside
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to Tuesday, following a bullish Monday. This Monday the price of BTC/USD went up from $10,330 to $10,350. This Tuesday, the price has gone down from $10,353 to $10,350.
TRON market update: TRX/USD gets ready for $0.0160
TRON (TRX) catapulted to the 13th position in the global cryptocurrency rating. The coin has gained nearly 3.5% of its value in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0158, off the recent low of $0.0139 reached on September 6.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD settles above $180.00 as ETH 2.0 nears the final stage
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.6 billion has broken above $180.00 to trade at $182.40 to trade at the time of writing. ETH/USD has gained 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and about 1% since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD breaking away from Bitcoin and other major cryptos
Litecoin is outperforming most of the cryptocurrencies among the top 20 taking advantage of the bullish zone above $70 to push for gains towards $75. The crypto started the session on Tuesday at $69.9752 before shooting to an intraday high of $73.23.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.