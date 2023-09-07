Bitcoin whales send nearly 6,000 BTC to exchanges, more crash ahead?

- Investors sent 5,983 BTC worth $155 million to exchanges on Thursday.
- In the last week, roughly 12,832 BTCs have moved to centralized entities.
- This spike in inflows indicates a potential build-up of selling pressure as Bitcoin price trades around $25,798.
Bitcoin (BTC) holders have sent nearly 5,983 BTCs to exchanges during Thursday’s early Asian session. This move opens up the pioneer crypto to more southbound movement after it recently plummeted 10% at the end of August and early September.
Also read: Top 3 price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: ETH bullish divergence in play, but will it hold out?
Bitcoin whales make a move
In the early Asian session on September 7, nearly 5,983 BTCs were sent to centralized exchanges. This uptick can be spotted on data analytics platform CryptoQuant’s exchange netflow index.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin price trades at $25,798, which makes this inflow worth $155 million.
BTC Exchange Netflow
A closer dissection of this inflow shows that whales sent 5,470 BTC to Gemini, a United States crypto exchange.
BTC Exchange Netflow Gemini
The $155 million BTC is 1.97% of the 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin, which currently sits at $7.88 billion, according to crypto data aggregator CoinGecko.
The supply on exchanges has also seen a considerable uptick in the last week. Between September 1 and 7, 12,832 BTC moved to centralized entities, signaling a potential build-up of selling pressure.
BTC Exchange Reserve
Where will Bitcoin price go next?
At the time of writing, Bitcoin price trades around $25,780, with liquidity resting on either side. Considering the spike in exchange reserves and recent inflow, a sweep of the sell-side liquidity resting below $25,280 and $24,581 is likely.
A breakdown of the $25,142 support level would lead to a retest of $24,267, which is another key foothold.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, Bitcoin price might squeeze early bears by pushing up to $26,151 and collecting the buy-side liquidity. Any stop-losses placed below the aforementioned level would invalidate the bearish thesis.
A prolonged spike in bullish momentum could open the path for BTC to retest the 200-day Simple Moving Average at $27,576.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin likely in the accumulation phase with 20% DOGE wallets sitting on unrealized profits
Pseudonymous technical analyst, Poseidon, concluded that Dogecoin price is likely in its accumulation phase after analyzing the monthly, weekly and daily charts. On-chain metrics from IntoTheBlock reveal that 20.73% of DOGE wallet holders are profitable at the current price level.
XRP to power international remittance for banks in Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia through SBI Remit
Banks in the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia will have access to international transfers through XRP, powered by SBI’s money transfer unit. XRP price sustained above $0.50, on track to recover from its August 17 low of $0.42.
BASE block failure another blow for users of Coinbase’s Layer 2 chain
BASE, a Layer-2 chain created by Coinbase, reported a block failure incident early on Wednesday. The team behind BASE explained that no new block was created for nearly 45 minutes and a fix was deployed to bring production to normal.
These five oversold altcoins might explode soon: DODO, GALA, MAGIC, MASK and SRM
Altcoin traders suffered losses in the second quarter as the Bitcoin price recovered. Since then, while opportunities have presented themselves in different altcoins, the gains may not be enough to wipe out losses.
Bitcoin: BTC correlation to DJIA hits 2021 peak levels amid ETF hype
Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications. BTC slid from $28,000 down to $26,000, where it currently trades.