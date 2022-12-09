Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally

- Bitcoin price takes off from the lower trend line of the falling wedge after five months of stagnation.
- Transaction data shows that the next hurdle is at $20,242, where nearly 5.2 million addresses are holding roughly 2.56 million BTC at a loss.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur on the flip of the $15,551 support level into a resistance barrier.
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.
Also Read: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
Producer Price Index and its role in bear market rally
One possible risk factor for Bitcoin price could be the level of interest rates set by the US Federal Reserve, as this impacts two factors relevant to BTC price: borrowing costs and the value of the US Dollar.
Bitcoin is priced in US Dollars, so if the value of the USD goes up, it tends to have a negative effect on BTC price and vice versa if it falls. Borrowing costs impact cryptocurrencies because many crypto investors and traders use loans and margin to buy crypto assets. A rise in borrowing costs, therefore, can also negatively impact demand and hence price.
A key macroeconomic release that is likely to impact the level at which the Federal Reserve sets interest rates is the Producer Price Index (PPI) which measures inflationary trends in wholesale goods or changes in the ‘factory gate’ prices of goods. This is scheduled to be announced today at 01:30 GMT.
The PPI is expected to come in lower than the previous year’s 6.7% as a result of action already taken by the Federal Reserve, which has been increasing rates for some time now. The consensus expectation is for PPI to be 5.9%; anything above this number will likely suggest inflationary pressures are still strong and the Fed needs to continue hiking interest rates at an aggressive pace. This will strengthen the Dollar and raise borrowing costs which are both negative for cryptos. It could, therefore, trigger a minor downtick in Bitcoin price.
This brief pullback could be a blessing in disguise, however, if Bitcoin price can find a footing at the $16,450 support level and rally. Accumulating here with the expectation of a move to $20,000 or $30,000 would yield maximum returns for sidelined buyers.
Also Read: Can Fed’s decision provide an opportunity before Bitcoin price rallies to $25,000?
Bitcoin price and its optimistic narrative
A further sign Bitcoin price could rally comes from its dissonance with momentum. Whilst Bitcoin price has produced a string of lower lows, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), in contrast, has produced a set of higher highs. This lack of conformity suggests downside momentum is waning. Therefore, this technical formation often leads to a trend reversal. In BTC’s case, the shift would be in the bulls’ favor.
This outlook was mentioned weeks ago by FXStreet, and since then, Bitcoin price has rallied 11.80%. This trend should continue pushing the big crypto higher until it approaches the 2022 volume Point of Control (POC) at $19,089. This is the highest traded volume level for BTC, making it a tough hurdle.
Overcoming this blockade will allow Bitcoin price to aim for the next targets at $20,242 and the $25,000 and $30,000 psychological levels.
BTC/USDT 3-day chart
Also read: Three on-chain metrics suggest Bitcoin price has bottomed, here’s where BTC is going next
While the bullish outlook makes sense for Bitcoin price from a technical standpoint, on-chain metrics are also suggesting a similar outlook. IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model shows that there are two crucial hurdles for BTC.
The $20,242 is a significant resistance level where roughly 5.2 million addresses that purchased 2.56 million BTC, are “Out of the Money.” Therefore, a Bitcoin price rally into this level is likely to see a massive spike in selling pressure as some of these investors decide to offload their holdings in order to breakeven.
Hence, the technical outlook mentions that a flip of the $20,242 level will open the path for bulls to extend their run-up to $30,000 or higher.
BTC GIOM
While the technical outlook is optimistic for Bitcoin price, investors should note that the $15,551 level is where BTC formed equal lows, and resting below these swing lows is sell-stop liquidity that market makers could target.
Should Bitcoin price crash lower, it will be to collect this liquidity. A quick recovery after this move can be considered as smart money accumulation, but a three-day candlestick close below $15,551 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
In this case, Bitcoin price could revisit the potential macro bottom levels, extending from $13,575 to $11,898.
Interestingly, the immediate support level seen in the GIOM extends from $16,622 to $9,735. Here, roughly 5 million addresses that accumulated 2.14 million BTC at an average price of $12,750 are “In the Money.” A slide into this territory will be an opportune moment for these investors to add more to their holdings, adding credence to the possibility it may provide a bottom for the market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.
US Senators introduce bill mandating crypto mining firms to report CO2 emissions
Bitcoin has been the face of the crypto market and the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus method. But at the same time, it has also been the face of excessive energy consumption, sparking debates about curbing the impact of digital assets.
Ethereum “Shanghai” hard fork set for March 2023, enabling users to withdraw their staked ether
Ethereum is seemingly in a development streak ever since the network first experienced its biggest upgrade this year. The Merge, initiated the transition of the network from PoW to PoS, is set to be pushed further with “Shanghai”.
Dogecoin vs. Shiba Inu: SHIB price to overthrow DOGE and rally 40%
Dogecoin price has been outperforming the Shiba Inu price, but circumstances are subject to change. If market conditions persist, SHIB could gain market control and rally while DOGE heads for lower targets. Dogecoin price pulled off an astonishing uptrend rally during the fall.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing likelihood of 80% rally for BTC before 2023
A massive bullish move is coming. In the last two articles, we have taken a look at why this is possible from a technical and on-chain perspective. In this weekly forecast, we will take a look at Bitcoin’s monthly performance for the last decade and determine if this bullish outlook is possible.