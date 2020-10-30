Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019

- Bitcoin has formed a potential double top at $13,863 on the weekly chart.
- Upcoming US elections could play an essential role in the price action of BTC.
- Iran becomes the first country to use cryptocurrencies at a state level.
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.
Let's take a look at some of Bitcoin's most important news this week and how the price has reacted so far. We will deep dive into technical and on-chain indicators to find out the most likely direction of the flagship cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin adoption seems to be growing everyday
On October 29, a report from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the Ministry of Energy stated that Iran would allow national imports to be funded through cryptocurrencies. Citizens of Iran will be able to mine Bitcoin and exchange them as long as they are used to finance imports from other countries.
In order to avoid sanctions on Iran's access to the dollar, the official newspaper of the government suggested using a rate of +1.55% on Bitcoin's price. Iran has recently cut up to 47% off the electricity tariff for authorized cryptocurrency mining centers.
10k Jan21 calls just crossed, looks like a 1x4 32k/36k Call Ratio.— skew (@skewdotcom) October 30, 2020
Largest listed trade ever on Bitcoin options. pic.twitter.com/TKdYhSPnvw
While the price of Bitcoin remains above $13,000, it seems that institutional interest is growing significantly. On October 30, we saw the largest Bitcoin options trade ever get filled. A recent report shows that calls at $36,000 by January 29, 2021, got up to 8,000, beating the ones at $32,000 by a 4:1 ratio.
However, despite all the positive developments for Bitcoin, the upcoming US presidential election will have a tremendous impact on BTC's volatility. Historically, US presidential elections had fairly identical reactions.
BTC/USD US elections chart
Before the election, in 2012 and 2016, Bitcoin's price plummeted by at least 10% on both occasions. Nonetheless, the flagship cryptocurrency rebound sharply afterward, experiencing two of its most massive rallies so far.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can the double top be broken?
The most notable development on the weekly chart is the potential double top established at $13,863. Back on June 24, 2019, Bitcoin's price rose up to $13,868 before a massive 72% correction close to nine months.
BTC/USD weekly chart
However, there are some differences between the high now and the one in June 2019. For instance, the MACD just turned bullish again, and it's gaining momentum while in 2019, it was already really high.
BTC MVRV chart
Additionally, the Market-Value-to-Realized Value (MVRV) is far lower at around 7%, below the danger zone at 19%, compared to 35% in June. Bitcoin is currently bounded inside a weekly uptrend that has a robust support level established at $10,000.
A breakout above the high at $13,863 can drive Bitcoin's price towards $15,000 and potentially higher as there is no resistance above. On the other hand, the confirmation of a double top would be devastating for the flagship cryptocurrency. Moving past the $12,800 support could see BTC price drop to $10,000 in the short-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC investors increase their bets to $30,000 by January 2021
Bitcoin is trading around $13,300 after a rally from $10,000. Many investors seem to be targeting at least $30,000 by January 2021. Statistics from Skew show that Jan21 calls crossed 10,000 with a 1:4 ratio on $32,000/36,000.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP downtrend not over as bears target another 10% drop
XRP was bounded inside a daily ascending triangle for around one month. On October 28, Ripple's digital asset broke down from the pattern, losing the 50-SMA support level at $0.245 and experiencing a lot of bearish continuation in the next two days.
Yearn.finance Price Prediction: YFI shows mild signs of recovery after 78% correction
Yearn.finance has corrected a whopping 78% from its all-time highs of $44,000. Buyers tried to hold the decentralized finance (DeFi) token above $20,000 to no avail.
ADA price is poised to rebound as the Cardano community prepares for the Goguen era
The official roadmap for Cardano is divided into five categories starting with Byron, related to the foundation. The second transition was Shelley, with decentralization, and the team is currently working on 'Goguen', smart contracts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.