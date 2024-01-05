- Bitcoin price remains lull as it continues to consolidate within the weekly supply zone between $40,467 and $46,999.
- An approval, rejection, or delayed decision on spot BTC ETF applications could shove BTC out of the order block.
- With the market overly inclined towards an approval, confirmation could send Bitcoin to $48,000, or $50,000 at best before corrections.
- A rejection or delay could liquidate longs, with the king crypto likely to retract to $37,800, or dire case, $30,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Also Read: Spot Bitcoin ETF updates as window for approval opens
Bitcoin price possible turnout, short term, after SEC’s decision
As the market anticipates a decision from the US SEC soon, now that the January 5 to 10 window has officially opened, trading volume has dwindled as traders wait to play the next narrative. Euphoria about the product launched is already priced in, and now the market waits for an actual decision that will determine what comes next.
According to Adam Cochran, an investor and marketing strategist, most people are overestimating the impact of the ETF short term, while underestimating its long-term impact. Long term, he sees the product improving the health of the system, but short term, Cochran anticipates flows to be minimal, as far as capital inflows into the sector is concerned. His is therefore from a market front
I think most people are overestimating the impact of the ETF short term, while underestimating it long term.— Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) January 5, 2024
Short term, flows may be meh.
But over the next year, every investment advisor is sitting down with their clients to review their portfolio is going to look at the new…
More closely, Crypto Rover gives a short-term outlook, saying that he anticipates a sell-the-news scenario . Specifically, he foresees a surge in Bitcoin's value, possibly ranging from 5% to 10% if an approval comes. For the following days, however, Rover expects a sell-off catalyzed by developing news.
Will the Spot #Bitcoin ETF be a sell-the-news event?— Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) January 5, 2024
The potential approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF might trigger a 'sell-the-news' event, but the actual outcome will largely depend on the timeframe under consideration and the subsequent news developments.
In the immediate… pic.twitter.com/SN27qdQZbm
The weekly supply zone continues to hold as resistance for Bitcoin price, for the meantime, amid a cautious market as traders wait for SEC’s decision. The caution continues to abound after longs and shorts were rekt during the January 2 crash. A decision from the SEC could move BTC, with $37,800 and $48,000 levels being critical in determining the next directional bias.
Speculative capital influx between $25,000 and $44,000 likely to cash in post approval
It is impossible to ignore the fact that spot BTC ETF news has been among the biggest drivers for Bitcoin price in 2023, propelling BTC from the $25,000 range to the $44,000 range it currently resides. This represents almost a 50% climb.
With this, a significant part of this capital will be looking to sell, cashing in the nearly 50% gains. This could happen post approval, not before. In the days after the approval, that is when the real test of selling pressure will be seen, steered by emerging news that will hit the markets then. Among these news will be the actual demand for the ETF, the speed at which it becomes operational, and whether GBTC holders decide to sell their Bitcoins.
Bitcoin price outlook as spot BTC ETF window opens
As Bitcoin price remains within the weekly supply zone, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is deviating to the north, suggesting rising momentum. This position is supported by the Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator, which is rising to show a strengthening upside.
Meanwhile, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) remains in the positive territory with green histogram bars, showing the bulls maintain a strong presence in the BTC market.
If approval does come, Bitcoin price could breach the mean threshold of the supply zone at $43,860, potentially extending north to tag the $48,000 psychological level. In a highly bullish case, the gains could see BTC hit $50,000 before the bears set in.
BTC/USDT 1-week chart
Conversely, a rejection or delay could provoke a sell off with longs likely to be liquidated. This could send Bitcoin price below the $40,000 psychological level. A break and close below here could tone BTC for a move to $37,800, or worse, revisit the $30,000 psychological level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price hovers around $43,800 as US Nonfarm Payrolls defies expectations, rising by 216,000
Bitcoin price has remained largely unchanged, merely falling to $42,500 during the intra-day lows. Nonfarm Payrolls in the United States rose by 216,000 in December against the expectations of 170,000.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB faces downside pressure as it dips below key support
Shiba Inu price nearly broke through the barrier that could have triggered a 34% rally but failed to sustain the bullish momentum. The meme coin posted a double bottom or ‘W’ pattern on the weekly time frame, suggesting a bullish Q1.
Ethereum price could target $3,000 with ETH whales buying the dip
Ethereum (ETH) price is attempting a recovery bounce that could kickstart a run-up to new yearly highs. Supporting on-chain and technical indicators add credence to this bullish ETH outlook.
Following spot Bitcoin ETF applicants, SEC holds meetings with NYSE, NASDAQ and other exchanges
Bitcoin price climbed back 3% on Thursday after falling below $41,000 yesterday owing to the Matrixport FUD. In the last two days, VanEck, Grayscale and Fidelity have filed for registration of securities with the SEC.
Bitcoin: Analyzing possible short term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).