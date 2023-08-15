Bitcoin volatility signals impulsive move ahead, bulls pay steep price to get a piece of the action

Share:

Bitcoin volatility is now at an all-time low, a move that has historically preceded large price impulses.

BTC longs now apply pressure on shorts, increasing their buying power with $200 million in leveraged bets.

While the derivatives increase longs' potential returns, it exposes shorts to higher losses if the price defies them.

Notably, periods of extremely low volatility provide moves that are not to be faded.

Bitcoin (BTC) volatility has hit an all-time low, coming on the back of an extremely bored market, possibly due to the lack of proper impulse or catalyst. With extremely low volatility, money-making opportunities have shrunk, even for the most patient investors.

Also Read: Bitcoin and US stock market correlation shoots up: Is BTC at Fed’s mercy again?

Bitcoin volatility shrinks, longs use leveraged bets to drive activity

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to move within a narrow range, with the overall fluctuations between highs and lows not leaving enough room for traders to rake in significant profits. The ultra-low volatility has influenced longs to take leveraged bets on shorts, offering up to $200 million in debt in an attempt to maintain a balance between their contract prices and the current price of BTC.

Bitcoin Longs have paid shorts 200 million dollars in funding to take leveraged bets while volatility is at an all time low.



brutal. pic.twitter.com/901HUHPYpp — lex (@trippingvols) August 15, 2023

To explain leveraged bets for the layperson, the longs have let the shorts use debts to increase their buying power, which is expected to fuel a price surge because of increased demand. Short traders are expected to buy more BTC for speculation with the additional funds.

If it plays out as the longs have planned it, then this group of traders has potential returns coming their way because their take profits could soon be triggered, and their pockets will be filled in the selloff.

On the other hand, short traders face unparalleled risks if the narrative plays in favor of long traders. This is because their positions (buys) could soon transform into outsized losses when Bitcoin price rises. To make matters worse, they would still need to return the $200 million debt, with possible interest and transaction fees, among other expenses.

Bitcoin volatility time series