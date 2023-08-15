Bitcoin volatility signals impulsive move ahead, bulls pay steep price to get a piece of the action

- Bitcoin volatility is now at an all-time low, a move that has historically preceded large price impulses.
- BTC longs now apply pressure on shorts, increasing their buying power with $200 million in leveraged bets.
- While the derivatives increase longs' potential returns, it exposes shorts to higher losses if the price defies them.
- Notably, periods of extremely low volatility provide moves that are not to be faded.
Bitcoin (BTC) volatility has hit an all-time low, coming on the back of an extremely bored market, possibly due to the lack of proper impulse or catalyst. With extremely low volatility, money-making opportunities have shrunk, even for the most patient investors.
Also Read: Bitcoin and US stock market correlation shoots up: Is BTC at Fed’s mercy again?
Bitcoin volatility shrinks, longs use leveraged bets to drive activity
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to move within a narrow range, with the overall fluctuations between highs and lows not leaving enough room for traders to rake in significant profits. The ultra-low volatility has influenced longs to take leveraged bets on shorts, offering up to $200 million in debt in an attempt to maintain a balance between their contract prices and the current price of BTC.
Bitcoin Longs have paid shorts 200 million dollars in funding to take leveraged bets while volatility is at an all time low.— lex (@trippingvols) August 15, 2023
brutal. pic.twitter.com/901HUHPYpp
To explain leveraged bets for the layperson, the longs have let the shorts use debts to increase their buying power, which is expected to fuel a price surge because of increased demand. Short traders are expected to buy more BTC for speculation with the additional funds.
If it plays out as the longs have planned it, then this group of traders has potential returns coming their way because their take profits could soon be triggered, and their pockets will be filled in the selloff.
On the other hand, short traders face unparalleled risks if the narrative plays in favor of long traders. This is because their positions (buys) could soon transform into outsized losses when Bitcoin price rises. To make matters worse, they would still need to return the $200 million debt, with possible interest and transaction fees, among other expenses.
Bitcoin volatility time series
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
How does Open Interest affect cryptocurrency prices?
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
How does Funding rate affect cryptocurrency prices?
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Anticipating Bitcoin's next big move with historical volatility patterns
Either way, based on the take-profit selloff that could play out for longs, or the fresh buys incoming as short traders exit their positions (buy), experts anticipate that a possible big move is underway for Bitcoin price. If history is enough to go by, then the expectation of a big move is accurate, considering the breakouts BTC indicated every time the volatility fell that low.
BTC volatility against price
However, there is always the chance that the turnout defies expectations, as it happened in 2018 when both Bitcoin volatility and price skyrocketed. In such a state, however, the market would be highly uncertain, and the price can change dramatically in either direction and within a short period.
Bitcoin liquidations
Data provided by CoinGlass shows that FUD on August 15 wiped out traders holding long positions, resulting in total losses of around $121 million. This was because of the liquidation of their holdings over the last 24 hours. This sent the crypto market capitalization down by $14 billion to $1.16 trillion at the time of writing.
This slump came on the back of Binance Exchange shutting down its regulated buy-and-sell cryptocurrency arm, Binance Connect.
Dear Biswappers,— Biswap (@Biswap_Dex) August 15, 2023
The Biswap team keeps abreast of the latest DeFi news and aims to inform you right away.
After a thorough consideration, @binance has made a difficult decision to disable @Binance_Connect on 15 August due to its provider closing the supporting card payments… pic.twitter.com/HcooyLn4sg
While the impact was mainly felt among altcoins, BTC did not go unscathed, with almost $12 million worth of long positions liquidated.
BTC liquidations
Based on the chart above, almost $3 million worth of long positions were liquidated on Binance alone, meaning the exchange closed the leveraged positions because of a partial or total loss of the initial margin.
As traders reacted to the news, Bitcoin price soared to the $29,500 range before a quick pullback to $29,178 at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
INJ, GRT, AGIX, ROSE prices dip as SEC chair Gary Gensler alludes to a shifted gaze toward AI tokens
US SEC Chair Gary Gensler has recently commented on AI, describing it as "the most transformative tech of our time." Nevertheless, Gensler noted that securities law could be implicated based on how AI tech is used. A regulatory shift in focus toward AI, related tokens such as INJ, GRT, AGIX, and ROSE have plummeted.
ApeCoin price set to revisit historical lows as traders’ domination over APE supply spikes
ApeCoin price was one of the worst-performing assets in the crypto market on August 15 as the broader market bearish woes overtook the optimism of recovery. However, a change in the investors’ behavior might also have a lot to contribute to the fluctuation in price at present and going forward.
Ethereum, Dogecoin, PEPE note millions in sudden liquidation owing to potential Binance FUD
To the surprise of crypto traders, the past 24 hours turned out to be not exactly what one would have in mind. As the market reacted to the Binance-related news, it also potentially led to an unexpected change in certain cryptocurrencies’ price action resulting in millions of dollars in liquidations.
Bitcoin volatility at record low as funding rate hits $200 million; signals impulse move ahead
Bitcoin (BTC) volatility has hit an all-time low, coming on the back of an extremely bored market, possibly due to the lack of proper impulse or catalyst. With extremely low volatility, money-making opportunities have shrunk, even for the most patient investors.
Bitcoin: US SEC likely to reject BTC ETF, experts say
Bitcoin price has been moving sideways for nearly 50 days now, with no directional bias in sight. With volatility hitting all-time lows, investors are bored out of their minds and are looking at other avenues for trading opportunities.