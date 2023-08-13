Binance to close off all positions for ADA and MATIC perpetual contracts this week following SEC clampdown

- Binance Exchange is set to delist all Cardano and Polygon perpetual contracts on August 17.
- The move follows recent labeling by the US SEC, branding ADA and MATIC as securities in its clampdown on the industry.
- The change could have ramifications for traders and investors, forcing them to reevaluate their tactics and risk tolerance levels.
Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform by trading volume, is set to delist all Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) perpetual contracts this week, a move driven by regulatory clampdown by the recent US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Also Read: Solana posts 10% weekly gains, shifting attention to altcoins as BTC, ETH consolidate along equilibrium.
Binance to delist ADA and MATIC perpetual contracts
Binance users who trade futures will no longer have ADA and MATIC on the catalog beginning August 17, following a recent official announcement from the exchange. The decision comes after the SEC labeled the two altcoins, among others, securities, during its industry crackdown on securities law violators.
During the labeling, the SEC alleged that the following crypto assets traded on Binance’s exchange platform are securities:
Binance Coin (BNB), Binance USD (BUSD), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Filecoin (FIL), Cosmos Hub (ATOM), Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (MANA), Algorand (ALGO), Axie Infinity (AXS) and COTI (COTI)
US-based Coinbase exchange was also caught in the mix barely a day after Binance was spotted. It should be noted that both Cardano and Polygon teams refuted the accusations strongly, but this was not enough to change the regulator’s stance. Evidence of this is best seen in its bearing on the strategic choices of Binance exchange, hence this report.
Cardano, Polygon perpetual contracts delisting process
The delisting processes, scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 UTC, will be preceded by an automated settlement and changes to leverage and margin levels. Users have been asked to prepare in advance.
With this, users have barely four days to create new positions in ADABUSD and MATIC BUSD, leveraging the closing window to profit from perpetual contracts while they still can.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any person, group, or entity, eliminating the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance to close off all positions for ADA and MATIC perpetual contracts this week following SEC clampdown
Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform by trading volume, is set to delist all Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) perpetual contracts this week, a move driven by regulatory clampdown by the recent US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Ex-SEC staff thinks a Republican president would be good for spot BTC ETF applications, cites partisan issues
Former US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official, John Reed Stark, has weighed in on the current stall in Bitcoin Spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) approvals. He believes the current regulatory team will not approve any filings, citing partisanship in the regulators' office.
Allen Lin, or AzFlin, infamous for FrensTech meme coin rug pull, loses job at Uniswap DEX
Unremorseful, the bad actor calls his sacking a “net neutral” after gaining 600 new followers and Crypto Twitter villain status on X. Allen Lin lost his job with Uniswap after 14 months with the decentralized exchange (DEX), following a recent rug pull that saw investors lose 14 Ether (ETH) worth approximately $25,900.
Solana posts 10% weekly gains, with attention shifting to altcoins as BTC, ETH consolidate along equilibrium
Solana (SOL) price has recorded notable gains, outperforming cryptocurrencies with big market capitalizations like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). It comes as the market holds out hope for a catalyst to drive the market, with expectations around the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) running bleak.
Bitcoin: US SEC likely to reject BTC ETF, experts say
Bitcoin price has been moving sideways for nearly 50 days now, with no directional bias in sight. With volatility hitting all-time lows, investors are bored out of their minds and are looking at other avenues for trading opportunities.